Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Delhi Airport Says International Arrivals Running Smoothly After New COVID Guidelines

The strict guidelines for international passengers, especially coming from 'at-risk' countries, came into effect from Tuesday midnight amid rising concerns over the emergence of the COVID variant Omicron.

Delhi Airport Says International Arrivals Running Smoothly After New COVID Guidelines
| PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

Trending

Delhi Airport Says International Arrivals Running Smoothly After New COVID Guidelines
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T12:11:40+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 12:11 pm

On Wednesday, Delhi airport said operations for international arrivals are running smoothly after the implementation of the new COVID guidelines, and a total of 1,013 passengers have completed their arrival formalities, including taking RT-PCR tests.

The strict guidelines for international passengers, especially coming from 'at-risk' countries, came into effect from Tuesday midnight amid rising concerns over the emergence of the COVID variant Omicron.

In a series of tweets, Delhi airport said operations for international arrivals are running smoothly after the implementation of the new guidelines laid down by the Union health ministry. "Total 1,013 passengers from 4 'at risk' flights, successfully completed arrival formalities due to availability of Rapid PCR Test along with RT-PCR test. "792 passengers decided to take Rapid PCR Test, and 221 passengers opted for RT-PCR Test," it said. Three flights were from London, and one was from Amsterdam, according to an airport official.

Related Stories

Over 6 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship In Last 5 Years, Says MHA. But Why? How?

Under the new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for passengers arriving from 'at-risk' countries, and they will be allowed to leave the airport only after the test results come. Also, randomly five per cent of the passengers arriving on flights from other countries will be subject to the test.

While no cases of Omicron have been reported so far in India, the Union health ministry has asked states and Union Territories to ensure RT-PCR tests for travellers coming from 'at-risk' countries on the first day of arrival and retesting on the eighth day.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

The ministry, on Tuesday, also advised international passengers from 'at-risk' countries to prepare to wait at the airports till the report of the RT-PCR test has come and not book connecting flights beforehand.

Delhi airport is operated by DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd). “Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal on Tuesday "Reviewed the preparedness along with officials of #DIAL, #DelhiGovt, @DelhiPolice, @CISFHQs, #APHO, #Immigration, #Airlines & #DelhiGovt," according to a tweet by the Delhi airport.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Air India said that in view of updated arrival requirements for passengers arriving from countries at risk into Delhi, passengers may not be able to connect onto the domestic leg of their onward travel.

"To facilitate such passengers we are providing free change of booking to subsequent domestic flights," the airline said. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi COVID 19 COVID- 19 India Omicron variant Covid 19 Omicron RT-PCR Delta Variant Covid Delhi Airport
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

Seema Guha / Though Narendra Modi’s foreign policy is seen as tilting towards the US, he is aware of the importance of Russia and the need to maintain the special and privileged strategic partnership with Moscow.

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Outlook Web Desk / Health Ministry has separated travelers coming from Omicron Variant 'Countries at-risk' from other international travelers. Check the list here, along with other guidelines.

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Brathwaite's Fifty Lifts Windies

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Brathwaite's Fifty Lifts Windies

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Day 3 of the second Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies are replying to Sri Lanka's first innings score of 204 all out in a rain-hit contest.

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Naseer Ganai / The statement, issued by senior BJP leader of J&K Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, raises concern for minorities living in Kashmir Valley.

Advertisement