Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today visited the field firing range in Khetolai area in Pokhran and met senior Army officers stationed there.
This was her second visit to Rajasthan after she took charge of the defence ministry earlier this month, becoming the first full-time woman defence minister of the country.
She reached Jaisalmer this morning in a special aircraft and then headed to the firing range, official sources said.
She has been visiting various military installations after taking charge.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Visits Field Firing Range In Pokhran
