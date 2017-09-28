‘Dear PM, Please Ask Your Followers If They Are Planning To Kill Me,’ Writes Ravish Kumar In Open Letter

NDTV India journalist Ravish Kumar has written a scathing letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticising him for following people who use abusive and threatening language on social media.

Ravish has mentioned how he has been abused and threatened after being added to a WhatsApp group.

"Dear prime minister, if I start reading the text which was used to abuse me and some other journalists, then anybody would close his/her ears. The language used against women journalists is shameful," Ravish wrote in the letter.

He has written the letter on his blog Naisadak and also posted the same to the official residence of the prime minister.

In the letter, Ravish asks PM Modi why he follows people like Niraj Dave and Nikhil Dadhich. He says when he had asked Dave to refrain from using abusive language, the latter wrote," I am sad that you are still alive."

Dadhich had posted offensive comments on Twitter after the murder of activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh.

He has also mentioned about the ouster of Bobby Ghosh, former Editor-in-chief of Hindustan Times group, saying that "he was kicked out because you didn't like him".

"I don't want to believe that India's prime minister can remove a journalist from his job," he wrote.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Ravish says truth doesn't remain truth once it has ego.

He ends the letter by asking: "If you know Niraj Dave, Nikhil Dadhich and Akash Soni, then please ask them if they are planning to kill me."

"If I have shown disrespect by writing this letter to you, then I would like to apologise."