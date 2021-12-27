Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Dallas Buyers Club' And 'Big Little Lies' Director, Jean-Marc Vallée, Dies At 58

Filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée, best known for directing films such as 'Dallas Buyers Club', 'Big Little Lies' and 'Wild', has passed away at the age of 58.

'Dallas Buyers Club' And 'Big Little Lies' Director, Jean-Marc Vallée, Dies At 58
Filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée passes away at the age of 58.

Trending

'Dallas Buyers Club' And 'Big Little Lies' Director, Jean-Marc Vallée, Dies At 58
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T15:46:48+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 3:46 pm

Filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée's longtime producing partner Nathan Ross confirmed the director's death in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The filmmaker died suddenly over the weekend in his cabin near Quebec City, Canada, and the cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

"Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn't help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on," Ross said in the statement.

Vallée was born in Montreal, Quebec and forayed into showbiz directing through music videos. He made his feature directorial debut with the 1995 thriller 'Black List', which earned nine nominations for Canada's Genie Awards, while his 2005 coming-of-age movie 'C.R.A.Z.Y.' won 11 Genies.

His 2009 film 'The Young Victoria', starring actress Emily Blunt as British monarch Queen Victoria, earned three Academy Award nominations including a win for best costume design.

But it was the 2013 film 'Dallas Buyers Club' that shot  Vallée to prominence. It picked up six Oscar nods, including best picture and won actors Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto the trophies in the best actor and best supporting actor categories. The film was a fact-based story of Ron Woodroof, who sold experimental drugs to AIDS patients.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

He followed it with 'Wild,' which starred actresses Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. The film, an adaptation of Cheryl Strayed's memoir, was nominated for three Oscars.

The filmmaker reunited with Witherspoon and Dern in the critically acclaimed HBO series 'Big Little Lies' (2017), penned by writer David E Kelley based on writer Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name.

Vallée directed and executive produced the show, which earned him an Emmy in direction on the highly lauded first season which also starred actresses Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and actor Alexander Skarsgard, among other A-listers.

He also directed and executive produced the 2018 limited series 'Sharp Objects', another project with HBO. Starring actresses Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson, the show was nominated for eight Emmys.

In a statement, HBO described Vallée as a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth.

"He was also a hugely caring man who invested his whole self alongside every actor he directed. We are shocked at the news of his sudden death, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to his sons, Alex and Emile, his extended family, and his longtime producing partner, Nathan Ross," the statement from the premium television network read.

Besides sons Alex and Emile Vallée, the filmmaker is survived by siblings Marie-Josee Vallée, Stephane Tousignant and Gerald Vallée.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Jean-Marc Vallée Nathan Ross Los Angeles Filmmaker Film Director Death Short Films Obituary Oscars Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Johnny Depp's Friend Paul Bettany Recalls 'Unpleasant Feeling

Johnny Depp's Friend Paul Bettany Recalls 'Unpleasant Feeling" After Texts About Amber Heard Were Made Public

Punjabi Film 'Shooter' On Notorious Gangster Sukha Kahlwan Gets Release Date 2 Years After Amarinder Singh Banned It

Pankaj Tripathi On Being Socially Responsible: I Don’t Want To Be Associated For Just Sake Of It

Minnal Murali: We Finally Get A Superhero Character That Makes Sense

Ranveer Singh Starrer '83' Struggles At Box Office, 'Spiderman: No Way Home' Continues To Soar High

Naveen Polishetty All Set To Work With Anushka Shetty In His Next Film

Twinkle Khanna Reveals Her Reaction When Astrologer Told She'd Marry Akshay Kumar

Ram Charan Says Only SS Rajamouli Could Bring Stars Like Jr NTR And Him Together In 'RRR'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Madhuban mein Radhika’ Song: MP Minister Narottam Mishra Lashes Out At Sunny Leone And Makers

‘Madhuban mein Radhika’ Song: MP Minister Narottam Mishra Lashes Out At Sunny Leone And Makers

Tovino Thomas: Will Do A Bollywood Movie If The character Demands An Actor Like Me

Tovino Thomas: Will Do A Bollywood Movie If The character Demands An Actor Like Me

Sushmita Sen Shares Cryptic Post About Taking Risk After Breakup With Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen Shares Cryptic Post About Taking Risk After Breakup With Rohman Shawl

Salman Khan Out Of Danger After Being Bitten By Snake At Panvel Farmhouse

Salman Khan Out Of Danger After Being Bitten By Snake At Panvel Farmhouse

Read More from Outlook

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

Omicron | Delhi Overtakes Maharashtra, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Omicron | Delhi Overtakes Maharashtra, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / With 142 infections, Delhi currently has the highest number of Omicron cases in India followed by Maharashtra. It also reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: Rain Delays Start Of Play

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: Rain Delays Start Of Play

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 2 live cricket scores of the first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave India Day 1 honours.

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Ashwani Sharma / In Shimla, the Ridge and Mall road saw the tourists rushing from their hotels to experience the snow though a white Christmas had eluded them just 24 hours back.

Advertisement