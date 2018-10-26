﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Daati Maharaj Booked For Alleged Rape And Unnatural Sex By CBI

Daati Maharaj Booked For Alleged Rape And Unnatural Sex By CBI

The godman claimed that three persons, who were earlier associated with the ashram, had "framed him" in the case.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 October 2018
Daati Maharaj Booked For Alleged Rape And Unnatural Sex By CBI
Daati Maharaj
File Photo
Daati Maharaj Booked For Alleged Rape And Unnatural Sex By CBI
outlookindia.com
2018-10-26T17:34:19+0530
Related Stories

The CBI on Friday registered a case against the self-styled preacher Daati Maharaj for allegedly raping and having unnatural sex with a woman disciple in his ashram in Delhi.

Daati Mahraj runs a temple in South Delhi.

On a complaint by a woman disciple, a case of rape and unnatural sex was filed against Daati Maharaj, his three brothers and a woman at Fatehpur Beri Police Station in South Delhi.

The agency had taken over investigation in the case on the instructions of the Delhi High Court, they said.

On June 22, the police had questioned Daati Maharaj also known as Daati Madanlal, who was charged with rape of a disciple at his ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan.

The godman claimed that three persons, who were earlier associated with the ashram, had "framed him" in the case.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao had allowed the complainant woman's plea to transfer the matter to the CBI, saying the manner in which the Delhi Police carried out the probe "casts a shadow on the investigation".

It is possibly the first case registered by the agency after a midnight drama in which its Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were divested of all powers by the government on the recommendation of Central Vigilance Commission.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Daati Maharaj Delhi Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Rape National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Netaji Wasn't 'India's First PM', He Was The Second. And He Was No 'Hindu PM'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters