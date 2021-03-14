India Women Vs South Africa Women, 4th ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Punam Raut Hits Fifty, Mithali Raj Dismissed For 45

It's a must-win match for India women, who are playing their first series in a COVID-ravaged world. The hosts led-by Mithali Raj are in a dire situation. They trail South Africa Women 1-2 in the five-match ODI series. So, it's now or never for Mithali Raj & Co. The absence of power-hitters has troubled Indian women's team since long and they are expecting all-rounder Deepti Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma to up the ante at the back-end when they face South Africa in the must-win match in Lucknow. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 4th ODI between India Women and South Africa Women from Lucknow here

Teams: South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Anne Bosch,Nondumiso Shangase,

India: Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi

