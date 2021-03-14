March 14, 2021
India Women Vs South Africa Women, 4th ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Punam Raut Hits Fifty, Mithali Raj Dismissed For 45

India Women Vs South Africa Women, 4th ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Punam Raut Hits Fifty, Mithali Raj Dismissed For 45

Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 4th ODI between India Women and South Africa Women from Lucknow here

Outlook Web Bureau 14 March 2021
India Women Vs South Africa Women, 4th ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Punam Raut Hits Fifty, Mithali Raj Dismissed For 45
Mithali Raj-led India couldn't go the distance in the third game against South Africa women, going down narrowly by six runs via D/L method.
India Women Vs South Africa Women, 4th ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Punam Raut Hits Fifty, Mithali Raj Dismissed For 45
It's a must-win match for India women, who are playing their first series in a COVID-ravaged world. The hosts led-by Mithali Raj are in a dire situation. They trail South Africa Women 1-2 in the five-match ODI series. So, it's now or never for Mithali Raj & Co.  The absence of power-hitters has troubled Indian women's team since long and  they are expecting all-rounder Deepti Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma to up the ante at the back-end when they face South Africa in the must-win match in Lucknow. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 4th ODI between India Women and South Africa Women from Lucknow here
Teams: South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Anne Bosch,Nondumiso Shangase,

India: Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi

Leeds United 0-0 Chelsea: High-flying Blues Held In Elland Road Tussle

