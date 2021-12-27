Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

COVID-19 night curfew in Delhi between 11 pm and 5 am from Monday

The restrictions will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am, till further orders, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.

COVID-19 night curfew in Delhi between 11 pm and 5 am from Monday
Delhi imposes Covid-19 night curfew from Monday. There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state for exempted categories. PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Trending

COVID-19 night curfew in Delhi between 11 pm and 5 am from Monday
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T14:56:40+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 2:56 pm

Patients and pregnant women, people out to buy essential items, and those travelling to or from railway stations, bus stops and airports will be exempted from the night curfew that kicks in at 11 pm on Monday due to rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, according to a DDMA order.

Those exempted from the curfew also include government officials involved in emergency services, judges and judicial officers, medical personnel, and media persons, the DDMA order said.

People going for COVID-19 vaccination will be exempted on production of a valid identity card and a proof of appointment. Students and candidates appearing in recruitment examinations will be allowed too on production of valid identity and admit cards, it said.

People who come under the exempted categories will be required to produce a valid identity card if found outside during the night curfew hours, the order added. Those going to or returning from railway stations, bus stops and airports will be exempted on production of valid tickets.

The DDMA order stated that the status of COVID-19 in the NCT of Delhi was reviewed, and it has been observed that cases of the infection have been increasing rapidly over the last few days and the positivity rate has gone up as well besides a concomitant increase in cases of the new Omicron variant of the virus.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

"Therefore, it is felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in the territory of NCT of Delhi with immediate effect as an emergency measure for well being and safety of people," it said.

Other categories exempted from the curfew restrictions include the police, home guards and civil defence personnel, fire and emergency services, district administration, pay and accounts office, public transport, NIC, NCC, and the Women and Child Development department.

Private medical personnel such as doctors and nursing staff, paramedical and other hospital services such as diagnostic centres, clinics and pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, officials related to functioning of offices of diplomats as well as those holding constitutional posts, government officers involved in conducting academic or recruitment examinations, persons involved in essential activities such as postal services, banks, insurance offices and ATMs, RBI and services designated by the RBI as essential, SEBI and stock market-related offices, and NBFCs will also be exempted.

People running shops dealing in food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals and medicines, ophthalmologists, telecom and internet cable services, petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution, manufacturing units of essential commodities, aviation and related services will also be exempted, as per the order.

Only exempted-category people will be allowed in Metro trains and public transport buses during the night curfew hours, the DDMA order stated.

There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement for the exempted categories, and transportation of essential and non-essential goods during the night curfew, and no separate permission or e-pass will be required for such movements.

District magistrates, their counterpart deputy commissioners of police and all authorities concerned will ensure strict compliance of the order. In case any person is found violating the DDMA instructions, they will be proceeded against as per relevant Disaster Management Act and IPC provisions, the order added.

Delhi recorded 290 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent. As per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a 'yellow' alert is sounded if the positivity rate stays at 0.5 per cent on two consecutive days.

A number of restrictions, including night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses, closure of non-essential shops and malls among others, kick in with the 'yellow alert.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi COVID 19 Night Curfew Covid-19 Vaccination
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

Omicron | Delhi Overtakes Maharashtra, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Omicron | Delhi Overtakes Maharashtra, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / With 142 infections, Delhi currently has the highest number of Omicron cases in India followed by Maharashtra. It also reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: Rain Delays Start Of Play

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: Rain Delays Start Of Play

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 2 live cricket scores of the first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave India Day 1 honours.

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Ashwani Sharma / In Shimla, the Ridge and Mall road saw the tourists rushing from their hotels to experience the snow though a white Christmas had eluded them just 24 hours back.

Advertisement