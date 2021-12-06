COVID-19: Fresh cases in Puducherry dips below 10

Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
"The sustained efforts of the Department of Health and positive cooperation from the public are chiefly responsible for the steep fall in number of new cases,"

People being scanned in order to take their temperature. | PTI Photo

2021-12-06T19:43:14+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 7:43 pm

The number of fresh coronavirus cases in Puducherry dipped below 10 with eight infections being reported in the last 24 hours, the first time since the pandemic outbreak.

The overall tally rose to 1,29,093 following the detection of the eight cases, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release here. The Puducherry region accounted for just six cases out of the new infections while Karaikal and Mahe regions had one case each. Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not report any fresh case. The eight cases were identified at the end of the examination of 1,322 samples, the Director said.

Nodal Officer of the Health Department J Ramesh told PTI that this was the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 that Puducherry has registered new cases in single digits. "The sustained efforts of the Department of Health and positive cooperation from the public are chiefly responsible for the steep fall in number of new cases," he said.

Meanwhile, all schools reopened on Monday after a gap of more than two years to conduct classes for students of standards one to eight. Classes for students of standards IX to XII have been functioning since last few months. For schools that reopened on Monday, attendance was not compulsory. A spokesperson of the Education Department said all the safety protocols were being followed in schools. 

-With PTI Inputs

