Congress Has Not Projected Rahul Gandhi As PM Candidate, Allies Can Decide Later: Chidambaram

The former Union Finance Minister said the party wants an alliance to be formed and win the elections

Outlook Web Bureau 22 October 2018
Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram has said the party has not declared its President Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, saying the alliance partners could take a decision on this later.

"Congress has not officially said Rahul Gandhi is its Prime Ministerial candidate," he said in an interview to News18 Tamil TV channel.

The former Union Finance Minister said the party wants an alliance to be formed and win the elections and the alliance partners could then decide on who should be the Prime Minister, Chidambaram said.

He said the Prime Minister's post was not an issue for the Congress and the party has asked its leaders not to speak about it.

According to him, the prime agenda is to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party government and provide a progressive government that does not indulge in tax terrorism, take away human rights, does not threaten the people but provide security to women and children and gives a remunerative price to farmers for the farm produce.



(IANS)

