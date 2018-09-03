The Website
03 September 2018

Coimbatore: 5 Arrested For Allegedly Conspiring To Kill Leaders Of Hindu Outfits

All the five were booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and conspiracy.

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
outlookindia.com
2018-09-03T12:37:32+0530

Five people were arrested in Coimbatore Sunday for allegedly conspiring to kill a few leaders of Hindu outfits, the police said.

Acting on a tip off, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the police have detained four people who arrived in Coimbatore from Chennai, on Sunday. Another person who had come to receive them was also picked up for questioning, they said.

Stating that all four had come to attend a marriage, police said interrogation revealed that they had conspired to eliminate Arjun Sampath of Hindu Makkal Katchi and Hindu Munnani leader Mookambikai Mani among some others.

All the five were booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and conspiracy. They were arrested and lodged in Central jail. Security has been provided for the leaders.

(PTI) 

Coimbatore Tamil Nadu

