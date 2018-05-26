The Website
26 May 2018 Last Updated at 12:00 pm National

Click Selfies With Toilets Or Lose Salary, Govt Employees In UP's Sitapur Told

The employees will also have to submit a certificate proof of their respective toilets to ensure that every household has a toilet built.
Outlook Web Bureau
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
The Sitapur district magistrate in UP has taken the Swacch Bharat mission to another level by issuing an order, asking all government employees to submit a picture of them posing in front of the toilet at their home.

The step has been taken by the district magistrate in a bid to make the district free from open defecation.

The order also stated that the salary for the month of May would be stalled if the order was not abided by.

The order has come with a warning which states that "Salary for May month may be stalled if you failed to obey". (ANI)

