Click Selfies With Toilets Or Lose Salary, Govt Employees In UP's Sitapur Told

The Sitapur district magistrate in UP has taken the Swacch Bharat mission to another level by issuing an order, asking all government employees to submit a picture of them posing in front of the toilet at their home.

The employees will also have to submit a certificate proof of their respective toilets to ensure that every household has a toilet built.

Advertisement opens in new window

The step has been taken by the district magistrate in a bid to make the district free from open defecation.

Order issued for government employees in #Sitapur on direction of District Magistrate, asking them to submit a picture of them posing in front of toilet at their home, along with a proof certificate. The order said their salary for May month will be stalled if they fail to obey pic.twitter.com/WFUrtI0pzy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 26, 2018

The order also stated that the salary for the month of May would be stalled if the order was not abided by.

The order has come with a warning which states that "Salary for May month may be stalled if you failed to obey". (ANI)