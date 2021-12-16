Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Multiple Sports Infrastructure Facilities In Odisha

The new sports hostels and its allied facilities and amenities, within the Kalinga Stadium premises, will ensure a home away from home for the athletes, while they stay focused on their goal to achieve sporting excellence, Patnaik said at the inauguration ceremony.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Multiple Sports Infrastructure Facilities In Odisha
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Multiple Sports Infrastructure Facilities In Odisha | PTI

Trending

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Multiple Sports Infrastructure Facilities In Odisha
outlookindia.com
2021-12-16T20:59:38+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 8:59 pm

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated five sports infrastructure facilities in Odisha. He further laid the foundation stones for 89 multi-purpose indoor halls across the state.

The projects inaugurated include the Biju Patnaik Weightlifting Hall and a new sports hostel at the Kalinga stadium, a swimming pool each in Angul and Baripada and the indoor stadium in Rourkela.

"These are landmark sports infrastructure which will make Kalinga Stadium the leading destination in various sports,” Patnaik said during his visit to Kalinga Stadium.

Related Stories

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

For the multi-purpose indoor stadiums, land for all the 89 locations has been identified and tender process has been initiated for 87 locations and work is expected to start shortly in about 50 locations, an official said, adding that it is expected that all the indoor stadiums will start functioning in 2022-23.

These multi-purpose indoor stadiums will have facilities for badminton, table tennis, weightlifting and can be used as disaster shelters and hospitals during disaster and pandemic like situations, he said. All these projects will give an added boost to the ever-evolving sports ecosystem of the state.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Currently, Odisha has promising young weightlifters who are poised to become strong medal contenders in near future, and having a weightlifting hall led by a team of experts and professionals with access to Sports Science facilities will go a long way to ramp up their performance.

Patnaik also reviewed the progress of the major sports infrastructure projects ongoing in Kalinga Stadium, particularly the indoor aquatic center, which once completed, will be an iconic facility for swimmers.

In addition, the indoor athletics stadium will be the first such facility in India. The projects are on track and scheduled to be completed in a year, the official said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Naveen Patnaik Odisha Sports Infrastructure Indoor stadium
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Tearful Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement For Health Reasons

Tearful Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement For Health Reasons

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Dominant Australia Reach 221/2 On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Dominant Australia Reach 221/2 On Day 1

Ministers Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

Ministers Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

BCCI Will Deal With Kohli's Comments On Captaincy: Ganguly

BCCI Will Deal With Kohli's Comments On Captaincy: Ganguly

Outlook Web Bureau / Kohli, during his pre-departure press conference ahead of the South Africa tour, said that he was never asked to stay on as T20 skipper by the BCCI, a claim which was made by Ganguly.

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Harish Manav / As parties start preparing for the upcoming elections in Punjab, the recent repeal of the Farm Laws seems do have had any effect so far on BJP's popularity in the state.

Ashes, 2nd Test: Australia Finish Day 1 At 221/2

Ashes, 2nd Test: Australia Finish Day 1 At 221/2

Koushik Paul / Superb knocks from David Warner (95) and Marnus Labuschagne (95*) help Australia dominate Day 1 of the second Ashes 2021-22 Test in Adelaide. Get highlights of AUS v ENG second Test.

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Outlook Web Desk / Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is the 42nd Mayor of Los Angeles has been nominated to be the US Ambassador to India. Who is Garcetti and what are his thoughts about India?

Advertisement