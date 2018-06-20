The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
20 June 2018 Last Updated at 2:45 pm Business

Arvind Subramanian Resigns As Chief Economic Advisor

Outlook Web Bureau
Arvind Subramanian Resigns As Chief Economic Advisor
File Photo
Arvind Subramanian Resigns As Chief Economic Advisor
outlookindia.com
2018-06-20T15:00:04+0530

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian has stepped down after serving for nearly four years, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday.

In a post shared on Facebook, Jaitley said Subramanian "would like to go back to the United States on account of pressing family commitments...He left me with no option but to agree with him.

Advertisement opens in new window

 

Subramanian joined as the Chief Economic Advisor in October 2014. His tenure of three years was subsequently extended. 

Thanking him for his service, Jaitley in a Facebook post, said-

"Personally I will miss his dynamism, energy, intellectual ability and ideas. He would walk into my room – at times several times a day, addressing me as “Minister” to give either the good news or otherwise. Needless to say his departure will be missed by me. But I know that his heart is very much here. I am sure he will keep sending advice and analysis wherever he is."

(Details awaited)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Subramanian Arun Jaitley Business Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Indonesia Ferry Disaster: Nearly 180 Passengers Missing
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters