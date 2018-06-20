Arvind Subramanian Resigns As Chief Economic Advisor

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian has stepped down after serving for nearly four years, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday.

In a post shared on Facebook, Jaitley said Subramanian "would like to go back to the United States on account of pressing family commitments...He left me with no option but to agree with him."

Subramanian joined as the Chief Economic Advisor in October 2014. His tenure of three years was subsequently extended.

Thanking him for his service, Jaitley in a Facebook post, said-

"Personally I will miss his dynamism, energy, intellectual ability and ideas. He would walk into my room – at times several times a day, addressing me as “Minister” to give either the good news or otherwise. Needless to say his departure will be missed by me. But I know that his heart is very much here. I am sure he will keep sending advice and analysis wherever he is."

