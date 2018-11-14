Chhattisgarh Polls: Voters Desperately Attempt To Remove Ink After Threats From Naxals

Post Chhattisgarh polling, voters of a village in Dantewada district were seen removing the electoral ink mark from their finger desperately as Naxals threat to chop their lives.

Despite threats by Naxals to chop off the fingers of villagers if they cast their votes in Dantewada region, a large number of people visited polling booths to exercise their franchise.

Addressing the issue, Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav said that following the threats of the Naxals, they had to relocate seven booths located near the Indrawati River. However, voters, he said, travelled the extra mile to cast their votes.

"Seven booths near Indrawati River were shifted after the threats of the Naxals. We are planning to set up a camp before the Lok Sabha polls so that the people can take shelter there and cast their votes without the threats from the Naxals," he told ANI.

The first phase of Assembly elections was held in Chhattisgarh on November 12, where 18 seats went to polls, out of which 12 are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, while one is a Scheduled Caste-reserved seat.



76.28 per cent polling was recorded in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh polls held Monda which was 0.35 higher in the poll percentage from 2013 Assembly polls.Last term's poll was recorded at 75.93 per cent.

The result of the assembly polls will be announced on December 11.

(With inputs from agencies)