Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Chennai Rains: Airport Suspends Flight Arrivals As Heavy Downpour Continues

Chennai airport regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to severe weather conditions.

Representational Image | PTI

2021-11-11T16:38:21+05:30
Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 4:38 pm

Owing to the persistent torrential downpour and heavy winds, Chennai airport has suspended arrival of flights  till Thursday evening in view though departures would continue, authorities confirmed.

"Due to severe rains and heavy cross winds, arrivals at #AAI Chennai Airport will remain suspended from 1315 hrs to 1800 hrs, today. Departures will continue. The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and severity of wind," the Chennai Airport tweeted.

"Passengers are requested to contact concerned airline(s) for any updates regarding schedules. @AAI_Official." 

In another tweet, the metropolis airport regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to severe weather conditions.

(With PTI Inputs)

