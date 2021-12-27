Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Channi pays obeisance at gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib

The 'Shaheedi Sabha' was dedicated to the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's two younger sons Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, and Mata Gujri.

Channi pays obeisance at gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib
CM Channi also paid obeisance at the Dera Baba Murad Shah and the Darbar Almast Bapu Lal Badshah in Nakodar. PTI Photo

Channi pays obeisance at gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib
2021-12-27T11:31:31+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 11:31 am

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday paid obeisance at the Sri Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara on the second day of the annual 'Shaheedi Sabha'.

The chief minister said the martyrdom of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh's younger sons and Mata Gujri, Guru Teg Bahadur's wife, is unparalleled in the history of mankind, according to an official statement.

He said he came here to pay homage to the great martyrs. The elder sons of Guru Sahib were martyred at the Sri Chamkaur Sahib and younger ones at Fatehgarh Sahib, Channi said, explaining the reason for the connection between the two places. He said the state government has decided to link both these places as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

The Hoshiarpur main road till Sri Chamkaur Sahib beyond the GT Road, Sirhind, would be interconnected and the circuit has been named as Mata Gujri Ji Marg, the statement said. Besides, a letter has been written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord it the status of national highway, Channi said.

He said a memorial of martyr Baba Sangat Singh would be established at Fatehgarh Sahib. Channi said that Baba Sangat Singh was martyred at Sri Chamkaur Sahib by the Mughals who mistook him to be Guru Gobind Singh and his body was brought here from Sri Chamkaur Sahib.

Chief Minister Channi also paid obeisance at the Dera Baba Murad Shah and the Darbar Almast Bapu Lal Badshah in Nakodar. Channi at the Dera Baba Murad Shah prayed for the welfare of all sections of society, besides seeking blessings to serve the people of Punjab more effectively.

He also met and interacted with a 'sangat' gathered from different parts of the state. Channi also paid obeisance at Darbar Bapu Lal Badshah in Nakodar. He also announced grants of Rs 11 lakh each for the both religious places, said the statement.

With inputs from PTI.

Outlook Web Desk Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) Gurudwara PM Modi
