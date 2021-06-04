CBI Probe Into Deaths Due To Oxygen Shortage At Jaipur Golden Hospital: HC Seeks Stands Of Centre, Delhi Govt

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Centre and the AAP government on a plea seeking a CBI probe into the death of 21 Covid patients due to alleged oxygen shortage at the Jaipur Golden Hospital.

Justice Rekha Palli issued a notice to the Union ministries of home and health and the Delhi government seeking their response by August 20 on the plea filed by the families of some patients who died on the intervening night of April 23 and 24.

The plea, filed through advocate Utsav Bains, contends that the cause of death of the patients was respiratory failure due to insufficient supply of oxygen and not comorbidities, as stated by a Delhi government committee in its report.

Last week, the Delhi government had decided to give compensation up to âÂ¹5 lakh to families of Covid-19 patients who died due to lack of oxygen. The state government has constituted a six-member committee to assess cases and “check whether the oxygen was being used properly at the hospital as per the norms.”

After the mishap at the Jaipur Golden Hospital Earlier, patients, including a senior doctor died due to oxygen shortage at Batra Hospital in the national capital on May, 12.

