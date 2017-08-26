The Website
26 August 2017 Last Updated at 7:52 pm National

CBI Judge To Be Flown To Rohtak District Jail For Ram Rahim Singh's Hearing

The high court asked the state government to make arrangements for security and safe transport by air of the judicial officer and two staff members.
Outlook Web Bureau
outlookindia.com
2017-08-26T19:53:43+0530

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday ordered the Haryana government to make necessary arrangements for the special CBI judge to be flown to the Rohtak district jail, where rape-convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is lodged, for hearing on the quantum of sentence against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief on Monday.

The high court asked the state government to make arrangements for security and safe transport by air of the judicial officer and two staff members.

Special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh, while holding the Sirsa-based Dera chief guilty of raping two female followers more than 15 years ago, had yesterday said the quantum of sentence would be pronounced on August 28.

After the conviction in Panchkula, the self-styled godman was flown to Rohtak as his followers went on rampage in the town and many others parts of Haryana and Punjab. Thirty-two people were killed and over 250 injured in the violence.

The high court today notified the district jail in Sunaria in Rohtak "as a place of sitting of CBI court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Panchkula for the purpose of hearing on the quantum of sentence and pronouncement of the sentence in respect of the case titled as CBI versus Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh."

"For the above purpose suitable accommodation for court room etc in the district jail Rohtak in Sunaria shall be provided and also arrangement be made for the lawyers and parties to have an easy access to the courtroom," a high court notification said.(PTI)

