08 July 2018 Last Updated at 12:28 pm National

Cash, Jewels Stolen From P Chidambaram's House In Chennai

A senior police official Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and gold jewels worth Rs one lakh had gone missing some days ago, with the theft coming to light recently.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI File photo
Cash and jewels valued over Rs 2 lakh have been reported stolen from senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram's house in Chennai, police said on Sunday.

A senior police official told PTI that Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and gold jewels worth Rs one lakh had gone missing some days ago, with the theft coming to light recently.

The finger of suspicion pointed at some persons working in the residence of the former Finance Minister, who has police security for his house, the official added.

He said an FIR has been filed based on a complaint and that a probe was on.

(PTI)

