Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Can’t Show Original Record Relating To CHRI’s Registration Suspension, Centre Tells HC

CHRI has argued that the suspension order has completely paralysed its functioning, threatens the livelihood of its employees and casts a stigma on its reputation.

Can’t Show Original Record Relating To CHRI’s Registration Suspension, Centre Tells HC
Pictured above is the Delhi High Court. | Outlook Archive

Trending

Can’t Show Original Record Relating To CHRI’s Registration Suspension, Centre Tells HC
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T22:12:55+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 10:12 pm

The Centre Monday told the Delhi High Court that it cannot produce the record relating to suspension of registration of Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) as it wishes to invoke the confidentiality clause. The Centre’s counsel said it will file an application within a week in this regard.

Justice Rekha Palli said that as and when the application is filed, it will be considered on merits. She further said that the court will also examine if the Centre can seek confidentiality without having issued notice to the CHRI.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and standing counsel Anil Soni, representing the Centre, submitted that enquiry was initiated against the organisation and that the original record was not being produced as it wants to invoke confidentiality.

Related Stories

Clash Of Cultures In Smalltown Bihar

The court observed that the stand now being taken by the Centre was contrary to the court’s directions of October 25, when it had asked the government to produce the original record of the case. The court had sought Centre's response to the petition against the suspension order as well as CHRI's request to permit it to utilise 25 per cent of the amount received as foreign funding until such time as the suspension of its registration is revoked.

CHRI has sought quashing of the June 7 suspension order alleging that it was "patently without jurisdiction, ultra vires section 13 of the FCRA, unreasonable, manifestly arbitrary, excessive and disproportionate, on the face of it being based on wholly incorrect facts and for violating basic principles of natural justice". CHRI has argued that the suspension order has completely paralysed its functioning, threatens the livelihood of its employees and casts a stigma on its reputation.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The petitioner’s counsel has submitted that the suspension order was passed without any enquiry ever having been initiated against the organisation and at the time of passing of the order, no show cause notice contemplating initiation of enquiry against the petitioner was issued to it.

A 180-day suspension is a drastic measure that threatens the very existence of CHRI, apart from causing great harm to its reputation built painstakingly over three decades, the plea said, adding that the consequent freezing of its receipt and utilisation bank accounts have severely restricted its planned programme activities.

CHRI is now not in a position to pay salaries to its 40 staff members and consultants, whose livelihoods depend on it, especially in these difficult times precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has said.

The petition highlighted that CHRI's current Executive Committee has a galaxy of legal luminaries, former top police officials, environmental leaders and Wajahat Habibullah, the first Chief Information Commissioner of India, is its Chairperson.

The other committee members include former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur and former Delhi high court Chief Justice A P Shah. The allegations against CHRI include mixing foreign contribution with domestic donation and non-intimation of specific accounts. In 2016, CHRI's registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act of 2010 was renewed up to October 31, 2021.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi FCRA Delhi High Court Solicitor Petition
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

England Aim To Rise From The Ashes In Australia

England Aim To Rise From The Ashes In Australia

Reaping The Whirlwind

Reaping The Whirlwind

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Ashutosh Sharma / Nagaland civilian killings are likely to derail the peace process at a time when New Delhi was fast-tracking talks with several political groups in the insurgency-hit region.

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Seema Guha / Prime Minister Modi and Vladimir Putin have a clear vision of the India-Russia relations and are unlikely to be battered by ties with third countries (China-Russia or India-US).

How To Regain Ashes? KP Has Few Tips For Root’s England

How To Regain Ashes? KP Has Few Tips For Root’s England

Soumitra Bose / England’s Test record in Australia is abysmal – nine defeats in the last 10 matches. The Three Lions last won the Ashes in 2011.

Article 370: Can Farooq Abdullah Save His Father Sheikh Abdullah's Political Legacy In J&K?

Article 370: Can Farooq Abdullah Save His Father Sheikh Abdullah's Political Legacy In J&K?

Naseer Ganai / National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah paid tributes to his father Sheikh Abdullah on his birth anniversary in Srinagar.

Advertisement