Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Zee Entertainment Moves Court Demanding EGM Be Declared Illegal

On Friday, Zee Entertainment had rejected the investors' demand to convene an extraordinary general meeting to discuss several issues including the ouster of CEO and MD Punit Goenka.

Zee Entertainment Moves Court Demanding EGM Be Declared Illegal

Trending

Zee Entertainment Moves Court Demanding EGM Be Declared Illegal
outlookindia.com
2021-10-02T16:01:11+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 02 Oct 2021, Updated: 02 Oct 2021 4:01 pm

Zee Entertainment moved the Bombay High Court on Saturday seeking its shareholders Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC's demand for an extraordinary general meeting be declared illegal and invalid. The company stated in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange. 

The company added that there would be no potential financial implications with the civil suit excluding legal costs. 

On Friday, Zee Entertainment had rejected the investors' demand to convene an extraordinary general meeting to discuss several issues including the ouster of CEO and MD Punit Goenka. (Full Story). The development came after the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal asked Zee to consider shareholders' proposal to conduct an EGM. 

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had asked Zee to consider its shareholders' proposal to conduct an Extraordinary General Meeting. 

Invesco and OFI Global China Fund collectively own 17.88 per cent stake in the company. 

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Tags

Outlook Business Team Zee Bombay High Court Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Filing Your Tax Returns? Remember To List Income From All Sources

Filing Your Tax Returns? Remember To List Income From All Sources

Explained: Why SEBI Warned Baba Ramdev Ahead Of Ruchi Soya's FPO

Petrol, Diesel Touch Record High After Latest Price Hike

Increased 'Cryptoization' May Pose Challenges To Financial Stability: IMF

Yes Bank Slashes Home Loan To 6.7 Per Cent Ahead Of Festive Season

SEBI Relaxations For Rights Issue Compliance Extended Till March 2022

Forex Reserves Descend To $638.65 Billion

M2P Fintech Acquires Saas Platform Origa.ai To Ramp Up Tech Offerings

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020

Dancers Practice Garba Ahead Of Navratri Festival

Dancers Practice Garba Ahead Of Navratri Festival

Advertisement

More from Business

D2C Personal Hygiene Brand Svish Bags $400,000 In Seed Funding

D2C Personal Hygiene Brand Svish Bags $400,000 In Seed Funding

Automobile Industry September Sales Impacted Due to Semiconductor Supply

Automobile Industry September Sales Impacted Due to Semiconductor Supply

Explained: Air India Divestment Delay

Explained: Air India Divestment Delay

Zee Entertainment Rejects Shareholder Invesco's EGM Request

Zee Entertainment Rejects Shareholder Invesco's EGM Request

Read More from Outlook

Chief Of Army Staff Reviews India's Operational Preparedness In Eastern Ladakh

Chief Of Army Staff Reviews India's Operational Preparedness In Eastern Ladakh

Outlook Web Desk / The Army Chief Gen MM Naravane’s visit has come in the backdrop of its prolonged military standoff with China in the mountainous region.

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's comments came when he was replying to a question about the labour and farm laws and the government's refusal to roll-back the three contentious agriculture laws.

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Face Challenging Run

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Face Challenging Run

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Sharjah as the defending champions look to win a berth in the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Outlook Web Desk / A symbol of struggle, non-violence and wisdom -here's what Gandhi means to us, in the words of young and old.

Advertisement