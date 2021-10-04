WhatsApp, Instagram And Facebook Down

Facebook along with its subsidiary platforms, Instagram and WhatsApp are experiencing an outage since 9:15 PM on Monday evening. The exact reason for the outage has not been established as yet.

As the downtime extends, the three social media platforms took to rival micro-blogging website, Twitter to announce that they are experiencing an outage.

At the time of publish, all three platforms continue to be dysfunctional.

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021

(This is a developing story, will be updated soon)