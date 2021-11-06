Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Warren Buffett Sees Greater Value In Own Company Berkshire

Warren Buffett-owned Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s cash collection hits a new high at $149.2 billion in third quarter.

Warren Buffett Sees Greater Value In Own Company Berkshire

Trending

Warren Buffett Sees Greater Value In Own Company Berkshire
outlookindia.com
2021-11-06T20:37:31+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 8:37 pm

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s cash collection hit a new high at $149.2 billion in the third quarter, exceeding a record set in early 2020, the company stated in its earnings report on Saturday, Reuters reported.

Berkshire stated that it repurchased $7.6 billion of its own stock in the third quarter, reflecting the necessity to put cash to work as share prices constantly set new highs and purchases of whole companies appeared too expensive.

Notably, such repurchases and other stock market movements hint that Buffett sees greater value in his own company than in others, according to Reuters.

Berkshire's third-quarter operating profit rose 18 per cent to $6.47 billion, or about $4,331 per Class A share, from $5.48 billion in the year-ago period.

Moreover, net income decreased 66 per cent to $10.3 billion, or $6,882 per Class A share, from $30.1 billion, reflecting lower unrealized gains on Berkshire's common stock holdings, including Apple Inc and Bank of America Corp.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

The share repurchases raised total buybacks to $20.2 billion this year, and close to $45 billion since the end of 2019. Berkshire's share count decreased further in October, implying it repurchased another $1.7 billion of its own stock.

Buffett's inactivity in buying stocks and whole companies has disappointed some investors and analysts.

It stems in part from the stock market rally and the role of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), which take private companies public, in driving up prices of acquisition targets.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Tags

Outlook Money Team Warren Buffett Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

All You Need To Know About COP 26

All You Need To Know About COP 26

Starting Off As A B2B Company Was The Best Decision We Have Taken: EaseMyTrip Founder Prashant Pitti

5 Reasons Why The News Of Mukesh Ambani Moving To London Appeared So Real

Vedanta Clarifies It Has Nothing To Do With Cairn Energy PLC's Retrospective Tax Dispute Case

WhatsApp Web May No Longer Require Smartphones To Be Online

Should You Go For OPD Insurance?

IndusInd Bank Says Whistle-blower Complaints Alleging Governance Lapses And 'Evergreen' Loans In BFIL Are Baseless, Inaccurate

RIL Clarifies Ambanis Have No Plans To Relocate To London Or Anywhere Else In The World

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Advertisement

More from Business

Petrol Prices Above Rs 100 In Delhi Despite Cuts

Petrol Prices Above Rs 100 In Delhi Despite Cuts

NCLT Approves GAIL India's Acquisition Of IL&FS' 26% Stake In ONGC Tripura Power Company

NCLT Approves GAIL India's Acquisition Of IL&FS' 26% Stake In ONGC Tripura Power Company

Paytm IPO Opens On Nov 8: All You Need To Know About It

Paytm IPO Opens On Nov 8: All You Need To Know About It

Time Has Come For India To Target 5-Times Increase In Technical Textiles Exports In 3 Years: Piyush Goyal

Time Has Come For India To Target 5-Times Increase In Technical Textiles Exports In 3 Years: Piyush Goyal

Read More from Outlook

Fashion Industry Must Change Its Colours To Survive In Post-Pandemic World

Fashion Industry Must Change Its Colours To Survive In Post-Pandemic World

Amrut Sadachar / The pandemic forced the fashion industry into a pause, and let it re-imagine existing business and marketing models. The future looks exciting.

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Seema Guha / The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is organised at a time the ISIS-K is fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan to gain control of territory and spread its influence.

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live: Van Der Dussen Reaches Fifty

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live: Van Der Dussen Reaches Fifty

Koushik Paul / England are in pole position and South Africa must win in Sharjah to stay in contention for a berth in the T20 World Cup semis. Get here live scores of ENG vs SA.

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Ria Chopra / The couplets in this poem lament oppression of many kinds – overwhelming world, self-doubt, vanishing hope. And at the same time, they also rise up in defiance.

Advertisement