WallMantra Raises Rs 2 Crore In Seed Funding From Fluid Ventures

Friday, Dec 31, 2021
The company claims to sell over 10,000 products every month on their website wallmantra.com, having a customer base of over 2.5 lakh across India.

2021-12-31T12:01:19+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 12:01 pm

Home decor and furnishing startup WallMantra on Friday said it has raised Rs 2 crore from Fluid Ventures Fund in a seed round of funding.

The company plans to utilise the funds for strengthening its sales and marketing capabilities and introducing aesthetically pleasing decor products for the Indian and US markets, WallMantra said in a statement.

"Partnership with Fluid Ventures is going to help the brand substantially on our path to growth," WallMantra CEO and co-founder Jitesh Agarwal said.

The company claims to sell over 10,000 products every month on their website wallmantra.com, having a customer base of over 2.5 lakh across India.

Commenting on the investment, Fluid Ventures Founding Partner Amit Singal said that with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, home nesting became a necessity, and consumers started investing in enhancing their new homebound lifestyle.

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"This lifestyle has been a driving force for WallMantra, which has been doing a tremendous job in innovating and launching products based on the continuous consumer buying behaviour, and this led to 90 per cent of the sales coming from their own website," he added.

Start-Up Ecosystem start ups, entrepreneurs, business Business
