Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Vodafone Idea Hikes Mobile Call, Data Rates By 20-25%. Check Details

The company has increased the minimum value of recharge by 25.31 per cent for 28 days period to Rs 99 from Rs 79. In the popular unlimited category plans, Vodafone Idea has hiked the rates in the range of 20-23 per cent.

Vodafone Idea Hikes Mobile Call, Data Rates By 20-25%. Check Details

Trending

Vodafone Idea Hikes Mobile Call, Data Rates By 20-25%. Check Details
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T13:11:01+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 1:11 pm

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday announced an increase in mobile call and data tariffs across plans by 20-25 per cent.

The higher tariffs will be effective from November 25, it said in a statement.

The company has increased the minimum value of recharge by 25.31 per cent for 28 days period to Rs 99 from Rs 79. In the popular unlimited category plans, Vodafone Idea has hiked the rates in the range of 20-23 per cent.

Related Stories

Airtel Hikes Prepaid Tariffs

The lowest plan bundled with a per day 1 GB data limit with 28 days validity will cost Rs 269 from November 25 onwards. Currently, it costs Rs 219.

Further, the price of 84 days validity plan with 1.5 GB per day data limit will cost Rs 719 instead of Rs 599.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The 365 days plan with 1.5 GB per day data limit will go up by 20.8 per cent to Rs 2,899. Currently, it is priced at Rs 2,399. The company has also increased the price of low value data top up by about 20 per cent.

Vodafone said the new tariff plans will also help it continue ‘improving India's fastest mobile network’, as verified by fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications company Ookla.

“The company remains committed to playing its role in accelerating the realization of the government’s Digital India vision. In line with its commitment to providing its customers with simple and convenient products, Vi has curated an optimum range of feature rich plans for both voice and data,” the statement added.

The announcement from Vodafone Idea comes a day after Bharti Airtel announced hiking tariffs. Airtel on Monday stated that it would hike the prices of all its prepaid plans, effective November 26. The telecom operator stated that the move was aimed at maintaining the mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) at Rs 300 per user. This, the company stated, would help enable a financially healthy business model.

The company added that the hike would aid the company's investments in networks and spectrum and enable the adequate room to roll out 5G services in the country.  

As per the revised chart, its unlimited voice bundle prepaid plan is priced at Rs 149, which comes with 28-day validity, unlimited calling and 100 daily SMSes, which would be available at Rs 179. 

3 GB data top-up which was previously available at Rs 48,  has been hiked to Rs 58. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Vodafone Vodafone Idea Hike Tariffs Bharti Airtel Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

HDFC Multi Cap NFO: Should You Invest In This Scheme Or Not ?

HDFC Multi Cap NFO: Should You Invest In This Scheme Or Not ?

Spicejet Plans To Induct 50 Boeing 737 Max Aircrafts By December 2023

After Paytm’s Market Debut Debacle, Now MobiKwik Plans To Delay Its IPO

Paytm Shares Jumps Over 8% After Falling For Two Days. Analysts Show Concern

Latent View Makes Stellar Market Debut, Shares Zoom 169%. Should You Buy?

Sensex Tanks Over 700 Points. Infosys Top Loser, Followed By ICICI Bank, HUL, More

Go Fashion IPO Subscribed 135 Times On Final Day. Know What Brokerage Houses Say

Stocks To Buy Today: These 12 Stocks You Must Watch Out For Profitable Trade

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Why Is Retirement Planning From The Early Years Of Job Important?

Why Is Retirement Planning From The Early Years Of Job Important?

Jio Lost 1.9 Crore Wireless Subscribers In September: TRAI

Jio Lost 1.9 Crore Wireless Subscribers In September: TRAI

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Paytm Provided Exit To Chinese Investors At The Cost Of Indian Investors: Bharat Pe Founder Ashneer Grover

Paytm Provided Exit To Chinese Investors At The Cost Of Indian Investors: Bharat Pe Founder Ashneer Grover

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Meghna Maiti / A plethora of lending apps has flooded the market. Most of these apps used to cheat innocent people, are available on several app stores for Android users in the country.

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies have never won a Test match in Sri Lanka.

Why Is Retirement Planning From The Early Years Of Job Important?

Why Is Retirement Planning From The Early Years Of Job Important?

Abhishek Mishra / With growing inflation, it is important to have proper retirement planning in place, so that one can afford a proper lifestyle even after retirement.

Advertisement