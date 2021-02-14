February 14, 2021
Corona
US Car Giant Tesla To Set Up Manufacturing Unit In Karnataka: CM B S Yediyurappa

An industrial corridor would be developed in Tumakuru at an investment of Rs 7,725 crore creating 2.8 lakh jobs, says Karnataka chief minister

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa
File photo
Tesla, the US-based electric car giant is all geared up to set its manufacturing unit in Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa informed on Saturday.

Karnataka Chief Minister said, "American firm Tesla will set up the car-manufacturing unit in Karnataka"

In 2021-22, infrastructure development at a cost of Rs 1.16 crore would take place in the state and Rs 14,788 crore would be released for the second phase of the Metro Rail work.

An industrial corridor would be developed in Tumakuru at an investment of Rs 7,725 crore creating 2.8 lakh jobs, the chief minister added

Hailing the Union Budget presented recently as historic, Yediyurappa said it would pave the way for a USD five-trillion economy by 2025.

With PTI Inputs

