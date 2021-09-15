Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Union Cabinet Clears Rs 26,000 Crore Scheme To Amplify Automobile Production, Increased Focus On Electric Vehicles

Union Cabinet Clears Rs 26,000 Crore Scheme To Amplify Automobile Production, Increased Focus On Electric Vehicles

2021-09-15T13:53:07+05:30
Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 1:53 pm

The Union Cabinet cleared a new Rs. 26,000 crore scheme aimed at amplifying automobile production in the country, the scheme would endow special focus on Electric vehicles. 

(This is a breaking story. More details to follow) 

Outlook Business Team Automobile Sector Automobiles Government-Governance-Government Policies etc Electric Vehicle Policy Electric vehicles (EVs) Business
