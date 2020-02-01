Union Budget 2020: What Becomes Expensive And What Becomes Cheaper

Also read
You will have to pay more for certain items such as imported medical equipment, tableware/kitchenware made of porcelain or China ceramic, clay iron among others as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2020-21.
However, certain items such as raw sugar, agro-animal based products, soya fibre and soya protein will now become cheaper as the Finance Minister has proposed withdrawal of customs duty exemption.
Here’s a list of items that will become expensive and cheaper:
Expensive
- Imported Medical Equipment
- Furniture
- Footwear
- Imported Tableware/kitchenware made of porcelain or China ceramic
- Clay iron
- Steel
- Iron
- Catalytic converters
- Parts of commercial vehicles, other than electric vehicles
- Cigarettes and Tobacco Products
- Imported Wall Fans
Cheaper
- Newsprint
- Raw sugar
- Agro-based Animal Products
- Skimmed Milk
- Tuna Bait
- Certain Alcoholic Beverages
- Soya Fibre and Soya Protein
New Zealand Vs India, 4th T20, Highlights: IND Defeat NZ In Super Over
New Zealand Vs India Live Streaming: How To Watch 3rd IND Vs NZ T20I Cricket Match On TV And Online
We Gave Pens, They Gave Guns To Children: Arvind Kejriwal
'They Changed Rating Of My Film, Not My Mind': Deepika Padukone Hits Out At Trolls Over 'Chhapaak'
Former India International Madan Lal Named In Cricket Advisory Committee
Chennai City FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch I-League Football Match
Real Vs Atletico: Real Announce Squad For Madrid Derby, Key Players Miss Out
New Zealand Vs India, 4th T20I: Colin Munro Hails Team India