February 01, 2020
Poshan
Union Budget 2020: What Becomes Expensive And What Becomes Cheaper

Union Budget 2020: Here's a list of items for which you will have to pay less and those for which you will have to pay more.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 February 2020
Union Budget 2020: What Becomes Expensive And What Becomes Cheaper
Employees at a showroom watch on TV sets Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha
Union Budget 2020: What Becomes Expensive And What Becomes Cheaper
You will have to pay more for certain items such as imported medical equipment, tableware/kitchenware made of porcelain or China ceramic, clay iron among others as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2020-21.

However, certain items such as raw sugar, agro-animal based products, soya fibre and soya protein will now become cheaper as the Finance Minister has proposed withdrawal of customs duty exemption.

Here’s a list of items that will become expensive and cheaper:

Expensive

  • Imported Medical Equipment
  • Furniture
  • Footwear
  • Imported Tableware/kitchenware made of porcelain or China ceramic
  • Clay iron
  • Steel
  • Iron
  • Catalytic converters
  • Parts of commercial vehicles, other than electric vehicles
  • Cigarettes and Tobacco Products
  • Imported Wall Fans

 

Cheaper

  • Newsprint
  • Raw sugar
  • Agro-based Animal Products
  • Skimmed Milk
  • Tuna Bait
  • Certain Alcoholic Beverages
  • Soya Fibre and Soya Protein
