Union Budget 2019 Announces Setting Up Of Social Stock Exchange

In an innovative move, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced setting up of social stock exchange by the regulator SEBI.

The social stock exchange would help social enterprises and voluntary organization to raise funds or capital by listing themselves on the exchange as done by the corporate.

Welcoming the move, Hemal Zobalia, Partner, Deloitte India says, "FM’s request for SEBI to consider social stock exchanges for listing social enterprises and voluntary organisation is a welcome step as it will facilitate funding as well promote governance in the social sector which is the need of the hour."

The move comes as the Indian government has been drawing flak for controlling and stalling funds for the non-governmental organizations.