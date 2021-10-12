Twitter's New Feature Allows Users To Remove Followers Without Blocking Them

Micro-blogging site Twitter introduced a feature that allows users on the web to remove followers without blocking them. However, the removed user would be able to re-follow the profile. Twitter had announced on September 8, this year, that it was testing the feature on the web.

rolling out to everyone on the web today https://t.co/Nqhhf2q2fo — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 11, 2021

Earlier, Twitter users had to completely block the profile.

Now onwards, the user would have to open his profile and then the followers' list. Then, click the three-dot handle beside the follow button and handle name. And finally, selecting 'Remove the follower' option. The removed user would not be notified of the action.

The micro-blogging website is working on a host of other features that enhances users' control and address serious safety concerns. On October 7, it stated that it was testing 'prompts' on Android and iOS platforms that would give the user a heads-up about the nature of the conversation they are seeking to enter.