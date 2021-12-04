Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Undertakes Restructuring Of Senior Leadership

According to a report in The Washington Post, as part of a major reorganisation revamp, the head of engineering Micheal Montano and chief design officer Dantley Davis would quit by the end of the year.

outlookindia.com
2021-12-04T15:11:02+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 3:11 pm

Twitter's newly appointed CEO Parag Agrawal announced a major reorganisation revamp of the company which would involve the head of engineering Micheal Montano and chief design officer Dantley Davis leaving the company by the end of the year, The Washington Post reported. The North American publication reports that the rejig is aimed at streamlining the company's operational flow and spurt growth. It would bring together employees divided by work functions - such as engineering, design and product development- into teams organised by what they are working on. This would include consumer product, revenue and core tech. 

The report informs that the three divisions would be led by Kavyon Beykpour, Bruce Falck and Nick Caldwell, respectively. They would be accorded the new title 'general manager'.

According to a company-wide email obtained by The Washington Post, Agrawal asserted his focus on increased accountability, clear decision-making and swift execution. He added that organisational and leadership changes to be better placed to achieve their goals. According to him, the critical need for operational rigour has already been discussed and must start from the top, The Washington Post reports. 

The outgoing chief design officer joined Twitter's design team in 2019. According to the North American publication, he was the first Black executive in the company to report directly to the CEO. He was believed to be the hard-charging leader who could potentially detoxify the platform but was criticized by employees for his blunt, aggressive management style. 

Mantano was a company veteran and known for giving employees operational flexibility and enabling remote work. 

The Washington Post states that Kavyon Beykpour states that the elevation of general manager of consumer product solidifies his place at the company. He was speculated to be outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey's successor. He spearheaded the launch of Twitter Spaces, and the discontinuation of Twitter Fleets. 

On November 29,  Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey decided to vacate his position at the microblogging platform for IIT graduate and Indian origin Parag Agrawal. The incoming CEO joined Twitter over a decade back borrowing experience from his stay at Microsoft, Yahoo and AT&T in research positions.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Agrawal joined Twitter as a Distinguished Software Engineer in October 2011. He became the microblogging site's Chief Technology Officer in 2017.

"He has been my choice for some time now given how deeply he understands the company and its needs. Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around," Dorsey stated in his exit note. He added that Parag is curious, probing, rational, creative, self-aware and humble.

"My trust in him as our CEO is bone-deep," Dorsey stated.

Parag did his undergrad at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Following this, he went on to do his masters from Stanford University.

 

