Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

TCS Board Approves Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback Program

The country's largest software services firm had logged a net profit of Rs 8,701 crore in the year-ago period.

TCS Board Approves Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback Program

Trending

TCS Board Approves Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback Program
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T23:50:04+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 11:50 pm

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday reported a 12.2 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 9,769 crore for the December 2021 quarter and announced an Rs 18,000-crore buyback offer for its shareholders at Rs 4,500 per scrip.

The country's largest software services firm had logged a net profit of Rs 8,701 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue of the Mumbai-based firm grew 16.3 per cent in the quarter under review to Rs 48,885 crore from Rs 42,015 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, TCS said in a regulatory filing.

The board has recommended a shares buyback of Rs 18,000 crore at Rs 4,500 apiece, it added.

"Our continued growth momentum is a validation of our collaborative, inside-out approach to our customers' business transformation needs. Customers love our engagement model, our end-to-end capability, and our can-do approach to problem-solving.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"While mapping out their innovation and growth journeys, we are also helping them execute new-age operating model transformations to support those journeys," TCS CEO and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan said.

The company has also announced a dividend of Rs 7 per share with the record date being set as January 20, 2022, and the payment date as of February 07, 2022.

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer and executive director of TCS, said the company has crossed an important milestone of hitting the USD 25-billion revenue mark in the calendar year 2021.

TCS Chief Financial Officer Samir Seksaria said, "Our sustained investment in talent has helped us power strong growth despite a challenging supply environment. We remain focused on long-term talent development as well as on tactical measures to mitigate the talent churn."

Seksaria added that the company has exercised various operating levers in the third quarter to mitigate the higher costs and manage its employee expenses.

The company added 28,238 employees on a net basis, taking the total number of employees to 5,56,986 as on December 31, 2021.

Its IT services attrition rate (LTM) in the third quarter stood at 15.3 per cent.

TCS Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad said, "In addition to the 43,000 freshers we hired in H1, we onboarded 34,000 fresh graduates in Q3 — which is higher than our full-year fresher hiring numbers in prior years."

Lakkad added that the company has been able to retain its best talent and overcome supply-side challenges, "by continuing to invest in our people, giving preference to internal candidates for the most exciting open positions, providing global deployment opportunities, fast track career paths linked to learning, and promotions to over 110,000 employees".

Tags

Press Trust of India Tata Consultancy Services Profit Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

NCLAT To Hear Amazon's Plea Against CCI Order On Thursday

NCLAT To Hear Amazon's Plea Against CCI Order On Thursday

Infosys Working Very Closely With IT Department On Tax Portal: Infosys CEO

US Inflation Soared 7% In Past Year, The Most Since 1982

SC Pulls Up Supertech, Warns Directors For Playing Truant With Court

Government Will Remain An Investor, Telecom Companies To Run By Professionals: Telecom Minister

Telecom Companies Will Not Become PSUs: Government

Textile, Apparel Exports Surge To $29.8 Billion During April-December Period

Rs 1 Million Worth '83' Movie Collectible NFTs Sold Within An Hour of Launch; Bitcoin Rises

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Advertisement

More from Business

Markets Near All-Time High; What Should You Do?

Markets Near All-Time High; What Should You Do?

Give Tax Exemption To Work From Home Expenses, Suggests Deloitte

Give Tax Exemption To Work From Home Expenses, Suggests Deloitte

TCS Q3 Profit Rises To Rs 9,769 Crore, Announces Buyback Worth Rs 18,000 Crore

TCS Q3 Profit Rises To Rs 9,769 Crore, Announces Buyback Worth Rs 18,000 Crore

Companies Plan To Increase CSR Funding Towards Skilling, Education In 2022: Survey

Companies Plan To Increase CSR Funding Towards Skilling, Education In 2022: Survey

Read More from Outlook

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Scientific evidence shows that once a person recovers from any variant of Sars_Cov_2, be it Alpha, Beta, or Delta, the possibility of reinfection is extremely low.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Saina Nehwal Says Personal Coach Must For International Success

Saina Nehwal Says Personal Coach Must For International Success

Koushik Paul / Saina Nehwal had Pullela Gopichand and Vimal Kumar as personal coaches at different times. She now trains with her husband Parupalli Kashyap.

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Neeraj Thakur / After the conversion of AGR dues, the Centre will have 35.8 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea, while its ownership in Tata Teleservices will account for 9.2 per cent.

Advertisement