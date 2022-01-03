Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Tata Motors Beats Hyundai, Becomes Country's Second Largest Car Maker In December

Hyundai Motor India reported a drop of 26.6 per cent in the total wholesales at 48,933 units as against 66,750 units in December 2020.

2022-01-03T12:28:10+05:30
Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 12:28 pm

Tata Motors became the country's second largest car maker beating Hyundai Motor India in December. Tata Motors reported total domestic sales of 66,307 units compared with sales of 48,933 units by Hyundai Motor India. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki retained the top spot by posting total sales of 1,30,869 units in December.

Tata Motors' domestic sales jumped 24 per cent on an annual basis from 53,430 units sold during the same month last year. On the flipside, in December, Hyundai Motor India reported a drop of 26.6 per cent in the total wholesales at 48,933 units as against 66,750 units in December 2020.

"Tata Motors PV business growth journey continued and set several new milestones during the quarter despite witnessing a shortfall in production due to the ongoing semi-conductor crisis. Decade high quarterly and monthly sales- 99,002 units in Q3 FY22 (growth of 44% vs Q3 FY21) and 35,299 units in Dec’21 (growth of 50% vs Dec’20) were recorded. In addition, the company also posted calendar year sale of 3,31,178 units (CY21), highest ever since the inception of the PV Business. The overwhelming market response to Tata Punch launched in Oct’21 is further boosting demand for the company’s “New Forever” range of cars and SUVs," Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit at Tata Motors said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India expects robust sales to continue in 2022 as well with various positive factors, like improvement in the availability of semiconductors, aiding the business growth.

"We are entering 2022 with cautious optimism. There are more positives than negatives and we are looking to a better year with so much of the customer booking backlog. Besides, our product line-up is refreshed," Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg told PTI in an interaction.

Hyundai's total dispatches rose 21.6 per cent in 2021 to 6,35,413 units as compared with 5,22,542 units in 2020.

The automaker reported sales of 5,05,033 units in the domestic market last year, up 19.2 per cent from 4,23,642 units in 2020.

Tata Motors Hyundai Motor India Business
