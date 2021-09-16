Sunil Mittal Aspires To Keep The Telecom Industry Together; Spoke To Vodafone-Idea Chief About Telecom Reforms

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal said he spoke to Vodafone CEO Nick Read following the telecom reforms announcement on Wednesday. He also said he would be speaking to Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani soon. In a virtual briefing, Mittal said he hoped to take the lead in bringing the industry together to realise India's telecom dream.

The same optimism was shared by RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani and Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Mittal exhorted the industry to collaborate in areas such as infrastructure sharing to reduce costs but vehemently ruled out possibility of any cartelisation among players.

Airtel chairman said the company was in a state of "readiness" on an affordable smartphone "should a need arise".

As per news agency PTI, Mittal said he had told Read that Vodafone Idea has a "lifetime opportunity" to retake what has been a "lost cause", and that it was time for Vodafone Group and Kumar Mangalam Birla (Aditya Birla Group Chairman) to step up their own contribution into their company.