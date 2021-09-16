Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business Sunil Mittal Aspires To Keep The Telecom Industry Together; Spoke To Vodafone-Idea Chief About Telecom Reforms

Sunil Mittal Aspires To Keep The Telecom Industry Together; Spoke To Vodafone-Idea Chief About Telecom Reforms

He urged the industry to work together in areas such as infrastructure but said he was strictly opposed to any cartelisation

Sunil Mittal Aspires To Keep The Telecom Industry Together; Spoke To Vodafone-Idea Chief About Telecom Reforms

Trending

Sunil Mittal Aspires To Keep The Telecom Industry Together; Spoke To Vodafone-Idea Chief About Telecom Reforms
outlookindia.com
2021-09-16T19:51:51+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 7:51 pm

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal said he spoke to Vodafone CEO Nick Read following the telecom reforms announcement on Wednesday. He also said he would be speaking to Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani soon. In a virtual briefing, Mittal said he hoped to take the lead in bringing the industry together to realise India's telecom dream.

The same optimism was shared by RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani and Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Mittal exhorted the industry to collaborate in areas such as infrastructure sharing to reduce costs but vehemently ruled out possibility of any cartelisation among players.

Airtel chairman said the company was in a state of "readiness" on an affordable smartphone "should a need arise".

As per news agency PTI, Mittal said he had told Read that Vodafone Idea has a "lifetime opportunity" to retake what has been a "lost cause", and that it was time for Vodafone Group and Kumar Mangalam Birla (Aditya Birla Group Chairman) to step up their own contribution into their company.

From the Magazine

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Bitcoin, Altcoin, Blockchain, Mining…The Nuts And Bolts Of Cryptocurrency

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

Tags

Outlook Business Team Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea Cellular Voda-Idea merger Telecom Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

FM Sitharaman Announced Setting Up Of National Asset Reconstruction Company

FM Sitharaman Announced Setting Up Of National Asset Reconstruction Company

Highlights: Govt Announces Setting Up Of National Asset Reconstruction Company

Parle To Debut In Breakfast Cereal Category

Need Clarity On Compensation Structure For Dealers: FADA President To Ford

Sold Scooters Worth More Than Rs 600cr, 4 Scooters Each Second: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Vodafone Idea Breach 26 Per-Cent Mark A Day After Announcement Of Reforms

On-Ground GST Council Meet After 20 months. Here's What You Should Look Out For

Rupee Spikes 5 Paise To Touch 73.45 Against US Dollar in Early Trade; Second Consecutive Day Of Fall

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Advertisement

More from Business

SEBI Bars Poonawalla Fincorp MD From Stock Markets For Engaging In Insider Trading

SEBI Bars Poonawalla Fincorp MD From Stock Markets For Engaging In Insider Trading

Atom Launches CBDSC For Flexibility In Execution Of Eco Policies

Atom Launches CBDSC For Flexibility In Execution Of Eco Policies

Will PLI Schemes Be The Gamechanger For Indian Manufacturing Sector?

Will PLI Schemes Be The Gamechanger For Indian Manufacturing Sector?

No Leadership Changes On The Anvil: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran

No Leadership Changes On The Anvil: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Read More from Outlook

Virat Kohli To Step Down As India's T20 Captain After World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli To Step Down As India's T20 Captain After World Cup 2021

Kohli has decided he will continue to lead the Indian cricket team in Tests and one-day internationals. India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.

24 New Ministers Sworn In To Gujarat Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel To Hold First Meeting As CM

24 New Ministers Sworn In To Gujarat Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel To Hold First Meeting As CM

Outlook Web Desk / Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state along with five ministers of state with independent charge.

FM Sitharaman Announced Setting Up Of National Asset Reconstruction Company

FM Sitharaman Announced Setting Up Of National Asset Reconstruction Company

Outlook Business Team / Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 16 announced that the Cabinet has approved a central government guarantee of up to Rs 30,600 crore to back security receipts to be issued by National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL). The guarantee would be valid for a period of five years. Asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) generally buy distressed assets with a 15 per cent cash payment and 85 per cent in security receipts.

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Harish Manav / Haryana government constituted a state-level committee to hold discussions with the farmers’ and farmers’ unions regarding the ongoing blockade of NH-44 by protesting farmers.

Advertisement