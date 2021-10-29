Stocks You Shouldn’t Miss Today: AU Small Finance Bank, NDTV, RBL Bank, More

The Nifty futures were trading flat around 17,879.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

Meanwhile, the domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex came under heavy pressure amid selloff by FIIs as headline indices fell sharply by nearly 2 per cent each in Thursday's closing.

Here are list of stocks that investors should watch out for today:

NDTV: Eriska Investment Fund sold its entire holding of 28,51,894 equity shares in the news channel at Rs 79 per share, whereas Vikasa India EIF I Fund was the buyer for the same number of shares at the same price.

KEC International: The company has bagged orders worth Rs 1,080 crore in the transmission and distribution business.

AU Small Finance Bank: It has reported a lower profit at Rs 278.5 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 321.9 crore in Q2FY21, net interest income jumped to Rs 753.1 crore from Rs 560.6 crore YoY.

Wipro: The company and Oracle launched a tollway transportation and billing solution.

NTPC: The company reported a lower standalone profit at Rs 3,211.9 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 3,504.8 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 28,329 crore from Rs 24,677.1 crore YoY.

RBL Bank: The bank reported a lower profit at Rs 30.8 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 144.2 crore in Q2FY21, net interest income fell to Rs 915.5 crore from Rs 932.1 crore YoY.

InterGlobe Aviation: It has posted a loss of Rs 1,435.7 crore in Q2FY22 against a loss of Rs 1,194.8 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 5,608 crore from Rs 2,741 crore YoY.

DLF: The company reported a sharply higher profit at Rs 378.1 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 227.7 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 1,480.9 crore from Rs 1,609.8 crore YoY.

IRCTC: Railway Ministry asked the company to share the revenue earned from convenience fees collected by IRCTC in the ratio of 50 |50 with effect from November 1, 2021.

Welspun Corp: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 84.2 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 153.8 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,306.1 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 1,157.7 crore YoY.

Tata Power Company: It has reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 506 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 371 crore in Q2FY21, consolidated revenue rose to Rs 9,502 crore from Rs 8,428 crore YoY.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

Relentless selling by FIIs over the last two weeks has led to weakness in the market. They have sold over Rs 10,000 crore in Indian equities in the past five sessions. Further mixed earnings season along with premium valuations also exerted pressure in the market as there is little room for disappointment.

Global cues continue to be weak on account of high inflation hurting global growth, rising covid cases in some countries, and mixed earnings season. Markets await US Federal Reserve and Bank of England meetings next week.