Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Stocks You Should Not Miss Today: ITC, Future Retail, IndusInd Bank, More

In the Amazon-Future row over the Reliance Retail deal, Future Group has approached the Delhi HC, seeking a stay on an interim order passed by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

2021-10-28T09:03:17+05:30
Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 9:03 am

Here is a list of stocks that investors should look out for while today’s trading:

ITC Ltd: The company reported a 13.7 per cent rise in fiscal Q2 profit, beating analysts’ estimates. The net profit of the country’s largest cigarette maker rose to Rs 3,697.18 crore in the three months ended 30 September from Rs 3,252.62 crore in the year earlier, according to Mint.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom company has raised Rs 5246.85 crore in the first tranche of its Rs 21,000-crore rights issue with its board clearing the allotment of 392,287,662 rights equity shares to eligible applicants, with Rs 133.75 paid on application. 

Adani Enterprises: The susbdiary of the Adani Group is in discussions with at least half a dozen sovereign and global pension funds and energy majors, such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the Qatar Investment Authority, a BNP Paribas arm and TotalEnergies SE, to raise up to $2 billion in equity sales.

Future Retail: In the Amazon-Future row over the Reliance Retail deal, Future Group has approached the Delhi HC, seeking a stay on an interim order passed by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). Future Group promoters and Future Coupons have urged the high court to set aside the SIAC order.

Titan Company: The firm reported a nearly four-fold surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 641 crore for the September quarter compared with Rs 173 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated sales for the quarter grew 75.5 per cent on year to Rs 7,243 crore.

Dalmia Bharat: The company reported lower profit at Rs 209 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 232 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 2,577 crore from Rs 2,313 crore YoY.

Larsen & Toubro: The company reported lower profit at Rs 1,819 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 5,520 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 34,773 crore from Rs 31,034.74 crore YoY.

IndusInd Bank: The company recorded sharply higher profit at Rs 1,146.7 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 663.1 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 3,658 crore from Rs 3,278 crore YoY.

