July 19, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Sensex Tanks 587 Points; HDFC Bank Slumps Over 3%

Sensex Tanks 587 Points; HDFC Bank Slumps Over 3%

The 30-share BSE index ended 586.66 points or 1.10 per cent lower at 52,553.40, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 171 points or 1.07 per cent to 15,752.40

PTI 19 July 2021, Last Updated at 4:16 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sensex Tanks 587 Points; HDFC Bank Slumps Over 3%
HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank tracked loses, while NTPC, Nestle India, Dr Reddy’s and Sun Pharma were among the gainers
Representational Image
Sensex Tanks 587 Points; HDFC Bank Slumps Over 3%
outlookindia.com
2021-07-19T16:16:19+05:30
Also read

Equity benchmark Sensex tanked 587 points on Monday, tracking heavy losses in HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank amid a weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 586.66 points or 1.10 per cent lower at 52,553.40, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 171 points or 1.07 per cent to 15,752.40.

HDFC Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, slumping over 3 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, Maruti and Bajaj Finance.

On the other hand, NTPC, Nestle India, Dr Reddy’s and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

Domestic equities fell sharply on weak global cues as concerns over recent rise in fresh COVID-19 cases in various part of the world including the US weighed on sentiments, said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

"Financials have witnessed steeper correction today as subpar performance delivered by HDFC Bank in 1QFY22 and visible deterioration in asset quality created apprehension among investors about banks and NBFCs having exposure in retail and SME.

"Further, auto and metal indices also corrected over 1 per cent. Barring realty and pharma, most key sectoral indices witnessed contraction. Profit-booking was visible in mid-cap and small-cap stocks also, while volatility index hardened over 8 per cent," he noted.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with heavy losses. Equities in Europe were also in the red in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 2.28 per cent to USD 71.91 per barrel.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Global Shares Fall On Virus Fears; Oil Slips On OPEC Deal

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Binod Modi Mumbai Equity Sensex Nifty HDFC Bank Axis Bank COVID 19 NTPC Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos