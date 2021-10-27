Sensex Rises Over 100 Points In Early Trade. Asian Paints Top Gainer, Followed By ICICI Bank, More

Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 6 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Dr Reddy's and TCS.

2021-10-27T09:56:21+05:30
Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 9:56 am

Equity benchmark Sensex advanced over 100 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking gains in index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints.

The 30-share index was trading 106.71 points or 0.17 per cent higher at 61,456.97 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty advanced 26.70 points or 0.15 per cent to 18,295.10.

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 6 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Dr Reddy’s and TCS.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,368.66 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

High input costs have adversely impacted margins and profitability of select consumer and manufacturing companies despite steady volume and sales growth, said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

This essentially raises concerns about sustainability of earnings rebound in subsequent quarters, which has weighed on sentiments recently, he noted.

However, "despite that overall performance so far has been good with sharp growth in revenue aiding double digit growth in earnings," he said, adding "in our view, the market may remain volatile with downward bias in the near term and investors will track the pricing power of industries".

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a positive note in the overnight session.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Business Team Asian Paints Sun Pharma ICICI Bank Nestle India TCS Dr Reddy's Laboratories Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Nifty Business
