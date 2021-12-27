Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex Recovers Over 700 Points From Day's Low Led By Pharma, IT Shares

The recovery in the benchmarks came on the back of buying interest in information technology and pharma stocks.

Sensex Recovers Over 700 Points From Day's Low Led By Pharma, IT Shares

Trending

Sensex Recovers Over 700 Points From Day's Low Led By Pharma, IT Shares
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T11:43:46+05:30
Abhishek Vasudev

Abhishek Vasudev

More stories from Abhishek Vasudev
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 11:43 am

The Indian eqity benchmarks staged a recovery from intraday lows with the Sensex rising as much as 721points from the day's lowest level and Nifty hitting high of 17,037 after dropping to an intraday low of 16,833. The recovery in the benchmarks came on the back of buying interest in information technology and pharma stocks.

As of 11:04 am, the Sensex was up 13 points at 57,137 and Nifty 50 index declined 14 points to 16,990.

Meanwhile, other Asian markets were also trading lower as uncertainty over the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed on investor sentiment, news agency Reuters reported.

Japan's Nikkei lost 0.20 per cent while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.11 per cent.

Mainland Chinese shares, though, were mixed, with Shanghai's benchmark sliding 0.37 per cent but an index of blue chips edged 0.05 per cent higher.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Nine of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty Media index's nearly 1 per cent decline. Nifty Private Bank, Oil & Gas, Metal, FMCG and Bank indexes were also trading lower.

On the other hand, Nifty Pharma, IT, Healthcare, Financial Services and Auto indices were trding higher.

Mid- and small-cap shares also staged a recovery as Nifty Midcap 100 index was trading flat while Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 0.22 per cent.

Among the individual shares, RBL Bank plunged as much as 15 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 147 after corporate governance issues surfaced at the bank. Vishwavir Ahuja, the bank's MD and CEO went on a medical leave following the appointment of an additional director by the RBI on the bank. The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Yogesh Dayal as an Additional Director on the Board of the Bank for a period of two years till December 23, 2023. Meanwhile, Rajeev Ahuja (existing Executive Director of the Bank) was appointed as the Interim Managing Director & CEO of the Bank.

Tech Mahindra was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 2.2 per cent to Rs 1,761. Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma, UPL, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Hero MotoCorp and Divi's Labs also rose between 0.5-1.3 per cent.

On the flipside, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Asian Paints, Tata Consumer Products, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, Titan, Coal India and ITC were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,949 shares were advancing while 1,345 shares were declining on the BSE.

Tags

Abhishek Vasudev Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

What Is Algorand And Why Is It Known As The Ethereum Killer?

What Is Algorand And Why Is It Known As The Ethereum Killer?

Yearender 2021: Markets Take Big Leaps In 2021

HP Adhesives Shares Make Strong Stock Market Debut, Lists At Premium Of 16%

RBL Bank Crashes After RBI Appoints Additional Director, MD Goes On Medical Leave

Five Christmas-Themed Meme Coins That Were In The Green Last Week

Sensex Drops Over 550 Points, Nifty Below 16,900; RBL Bank Crashes 15%

No Issue With Asset Quality, Will Work On Governance, Risk Fronts: RBL Bank's New Chief

No Issue With Asset Quality, Will Work On Governance, Risk Fronts: RBL Bank's New Chief

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from Business

More Than 4.43 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed Till Dec 25 For FY 21

More Than 4.43 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed Till Dec 25 For FY 21

Russian Court Slaps Google, Meta With Massive Fines

Russian Court Slaps Google, Meta With Massive Fines

China Denounces US Law On Xinjiang Imports

China Denounces US Law On Xinjiang Imports

RIL-Arm Invests In Oncology-Focussed Startup Karkinos Healthcare

RIL-Arm Invests In Oncology-Focussed Startup Karkinos Healthcare

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Spike | 142 Cases In Delhi, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Omicron Spike | 142 Cases In Delhi, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / With 142 infections, Delhi currently has the highest number of Omicron cases in India followed by Maharashtra. It also reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death.

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

Ashes, Third Test, Live: Australia Take 82-Run Lead, Jimmy Takes 4

Ashes, Third Test, Live: Australia Take 82-Run Lead, Jimmy Takes 4

Koushik Paul / Bowlers have given Australia a head start in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Can England bowlers hit back on Day 2? Follow live cricket scores and updates of AUS vs ENG.

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Ashwani Sharma / In Shimla, the Ridge and Mall road saw the tourists rushing from their hotels to experience the snow though a white Christmas had eluded them just 24 hours back.

Advertisement