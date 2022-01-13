Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty Gain For Fifth Session In A Row Led By Metal Stocks

In the last five trading sessions, the Sensex has advanced 2.74 per cent and Nifty 50 index has climbed 2.88 per cent.

Sensex, Nifty Gain For Fifth Session In A Row Led By Metal Stocks

Trending

Sensex, Nifty Gain For Fifth Session In A Row Led By Metal Stocks
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T15:51:13+05:30
Abhishek Vasudev

Abhishek Vasudev

More stories from Abhishek Vasudev
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 3:51 pm

The Indian equity benchmarks gained for fifth session in a row on Thursday paced by gains in metal, pharma, healthcare and oil & gas shares. The benchmarks traded in a narrow range owing to weekly expiry of index futures and option contracts. The Sensex moved in a band of 399 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 18,272 and low of 18,163.

The Sensex rose 85 points to close at 61,235 and Nifty 50 index added 45 points to settle at 18,258.

In the last five trading sessions, the Sensex has advanced 2.74 per cent and Nifty 50 index has climbed 2.88 per cent.

Nine of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by Nifty Metal index's 3.5 per cent gain. Nifty Pharma, Healthcare, PSU Bank, Media, Auto and Oil & Gas indexes also rose between 0.3-1.3 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Private Bank and Realty indices ended lower.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Mid- and small-cap shares outperformed their larger peers as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rose 0.6 per cent each.

Tata Steel was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 6.3 per cent to close at Rs 1,219. JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, Coal India, Larsen & Toubro, Divi's Labs, Cipla, UPL, Indian Oil, Hindalco and Bharat Petroleum also rose between 1.6-4.3 per cent.

On the flipside, Wipro was top Nifty loser after it reported weaker than expected December quarter earnings. The stock dropped 6 per cent to close at Rs 650.

Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Grasim Industries, ONGC, Axis Bank and Tata Consumer Products were also among the losers.

The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,737 shares ended higher while 1,683 closed lower on the BSE.

Tags

Abhishek Vasudev Sensex Nifty Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Reliance Industries To Invest Rs 5.95 Lakh Crore In Green Energy, Other Projects In Gujarat

Reliance Industries To Invest Rs 5.95 Lakh Crore In Green Energy, Other Projects In Gujarat

Budget Unlikely To Allocate Bank Recapitalisation Fund: ICRA

Hero Electric, Shriram City Team Up To Facilitate Loans For Two-Wheeler Buyers

Zomato To Support Deceased Executive's Family

Twitter Announces Initiatives Ahead Of Assembly Elections In India

Swiggy, TVS Motor Collaborate To Strengthen Electric Commercial Mobility Segment

ICRA Revises Downwards Revenue Growth Forecast For Auto Component Industry For FY 2022

Here Is The Wishlist Of Manufacturing Sector For Budget 2022

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

US Shoppers Reel Under Grocery Shortage As Pandemic Dries Supplies

US Shoppers Reel Under Grocery Shortage As Pandemic Dries Supplies

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

Top 10 Nominations From The BAFTA Longlists For The Best Film 2022

Top 10 Nominations From The BAFTA Longlists For The Best Film 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

Indian Startups Raised $42 Billion In 2021: Report

Indian Startups Raised $42 Billion In 2021: Report

Yezdi Bikes Are Back: Specifications, Price And Other Details Here

Yezdi Bikes Are Back: Specifications, Price And Other Details Here

Lead Becomes Second Startup To Enter Unicorn Club In 2022

Lead Becomes Second Startup To Enter Unicorn Club In 2022

Working Through A Lot Of Challenges With Government, Says Elon Musk

Working Through A Lot Of Challenges With Government, Says Elon Musk

Read More from Outlook

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Priyadarshini Sen / Professor and Pulitzer-winning LA Times editor Michael Parks was known for actually caring for stories, and encouraging students to leap into the unknown. The prolific journalist passed earlier this week.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

Outlook Web Bureau / Novak Djokovic has been pitted against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the Australian Open 2022 first round in a draw that was delayed by 75 minutes.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Advertisement