Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher; Infosys, TCS Gain, Wipro, HDFC Bank Decline

The Indian equity benchmarks edged higher on Thursday ahead of weekly expiry of index futures and option contracts

outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T09:35:17+05:30
Abhishek Vasudev

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 9:35 am

The Indian equity benchmarks edged higher on Thursday ahead of weekly expiry of index futures and option contracts led by gains in Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and Power Grid. However, the upside was capped owing to selling pressure in HDFC Bank, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asian Paints.

As of 9:29 am, the Sensex was up 0.2 per cent at 61,282 and Nifty 50 index advanced 0.23 per cent to 18,254.

"On technical grounds, Nifty has an immediate resistance at 18,300. If Nifty closes above that, further upside can be expected towards 18,400-18,500 mark. On the flip side 18,150-18,070 will act as strong support levels," brokerage firm Nirmal Bang said. "It’s a stock specific market trade calls with strict stop loss," it added.

Abhishek Vasudev
