Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points. PowerGrid, Axis Bank, NTPC Among Top Gainers

The 30-share index surged 375.30 points or 0.64 per cent to 59,161.97 in opening trade. Similarly, the Nifty rose 94.75 points or 0.54 per cent to 17,606.05.

Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points. PowerGrid, Axis Bank, NTPC Among Top Gainers

Trending

Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points. PowerGrid, Axis Bank, NTPC Among Top Gainers
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T09:59:11+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 9:59 am

Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 350 points in early trade on Monday, tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC twins and Axis Bank amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index surged 375.30 points or 0.64 per cent to 59,161.97 in opening trade. Similarly, the Nifty rose 94.75 points or 0.54 per cent to 17,606.05.

Top gainers:

PowerGrid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging over 3 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, NTPC, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma and Titan.

Top losers:

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance and Nestle India were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share equity benchmark declined 20.46 points or 0.03 per cent to end at 58,786.67, and Nifty slipped 5.55 points or 0.03 per cent to 17,511.30.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,092.40 crore on Friday, according to the exchange data.

"Despite the 39-year high CPI inflation print of 6.8 per cent in November, the US market rallied and the 10-year bond yield stabilised. This expected macro data didn't impact the market.

"However, the message from the meetings of the US Fed, ECB, Bank of England and Bank of Japan, expected this week, will give clues about the medium-term trajectory of interest rates, bond yields and markets," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The sharp rise in Omicron cases in the UK is a concern, he noted.

In India, the relentless selling by FPIs (Rs 33,799 crore in November and Rs 17,644 crore up to December 10) has been the major headwind for the market, particularly for banking stocks. But sustained FPI selling is not having any significant impact on the market other than putting a cap on the upside of the rally, he said.

"The high earnings visibility of financials, IT and construction-related stocks is encouraging DII and retail buying in these segments," he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.16 per cent to $76.02 per barrel.

Tags

PTI Sensex jumps Sensex Nifty BSE Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

MedPlus IPO Opens Today: Know What Brokerage Houses Say Before You Subscribe

MedPlus IPO Opens Today: Know What Brokerage Houses Say Before You Subscribe

Stocks To Buy Today: Tata Motors, Zydus Cadila, Vedanta, More Could Give Profit

Know The Four Types of Cryptocurrencies Based On Their Utility

5 Common Tax Filing Mistakes To Steer Clear Of This ITR Season

US Solar Diplomacy Makes For Good Business For India

PM Modi Says Deposit Insurance Reforms Will Boost Peoples Trust In Banking Sector

Stock Market This Week: Key Trends And Know What Experts Say

Must Buy Stocks: These 5 Stocks Jumped 110% Post Diwali Despite Fall In Market

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pollution Capital Of The World

Pollution Capital Of The World

The Gas Chamber

The Gas Chamber

No Future For Our Future Generations

No Future For Our Future Generations

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Gold ETFs Attract Rs 683 Crore In November On Emergence Of Omicron

Gold ETFs Attract Rs 683 Crore In November On Emergence Of Omicron

FPIs Turn Net Sellers In Markets In Dec So Far, Pull Out Rs 8,879 Crore

FPIs Turn Net Sellers In Markets In Dec So Far, Pull Out Rs 8,879 Crore

RIL, Infosys HDFC Bank, SBI, More Add Rs 2.28 Lakh Crore To Market Valuation

RIL, Infosys HDFC Bank, SBI, More Add Rs 2.28 Lakh Crore To Market Valuation

Mutual Funds: Sebi Extends Deadline For Risk Management Framework Till April 2022

Mutual Funds: Sebi Extends Deadline For Risk Management Framework Till April 2022

Read More from Outlook

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / While the Trinamool Congress in Goa has promised to provide Rs. 5000 to 'empower the women' of Goa, BJP is keeping up with the freebie promises to special groups in the state.

Jammu And Kashmir Administration Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

Jammu And Kashmir Administration Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

Naseer Ganai / On Sunday, Omar Abdullah addressed a huge gathering whereas the PDP was not allowed to hold a youth convention. J&K government cited Covid-19 restrictions in the latter.

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan's Perfect Home Record And More

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan's Perfect Home Record And More

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Pakistan's home series against West Indies starts Monday with the first T20I in Karachi. Here's a look at the numbers that matter.

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

Rakhi Bose / PM Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi for a 2-day visit and inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor connecting the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the ghats in Varanasi.

Advertisement