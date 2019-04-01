﻿
Sensex Touches Record High Of 39,000 For First Time

The BSE Sensex crossed 39,000 mark for the first time.

01 April 2019
File Photo
2019-04-01T11:23:37+0530

The BSE Sensex on Monday touched a record high of 39,000  for the first time.

At 10.27 a.m, the Sensex traded at 39,015.26, higher by 342.35 points or 0.89 per cent from the previous close.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange also crossed the 11,700 mark for the first time since September 3, 2018.

It traded at 11,710.25, higher by 86.35 points or 0.74 per cent from the previous close of 11,623.90 points.

The BSE Sensex had risen over 127 points to close at 38,672.91 on Friday -- the last trading day of fiscal 2018-19 during which the benchmark posted a rise of 17.30 per cent.

The broader NSE Nifty closed at 11,623.90, capping off the financial year with a gain of 14.93 per cent.

Investors' wealth zoomed Rs 8.83 lakh crore during 2018-19, with the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies reaching Rs 1,51,08,711.01 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)

