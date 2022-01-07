Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex Falls Over 700 Points From Day's High; HDFC, Bajaj Finance Top Drags

Investors turned to profit booking at intraday highs as they have turned cautious of rising Coronavirus cases impacting the pace of nascent economic recovery, analysts said.

Sensex Falls Over 700 Points From Day's High; HDFC, Bajaj Finance Top Drags

Trending

Sensex Falls Over 700 Points From Day's High; HDFC, Bajaj Finance Top Drags
outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T13:17:39+05:30
Abhishek Vasudev

Abhishek Vasudev

More stories from Abhishek Vasudev
View All

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 1:17 pm

The Indian equity benchmarks erased intraday gains in noon deals on the back of selling pressure in HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel. The Sensex fell as much as 729 points from day's highest level and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 17,704 after hitting high of 17,905 during the session.

As of 1:14 pm, the Sensex was down 15 points at 59,586 and Nifty 50 index rose 11 points to 17,757.

Investors turned to profit booking at intraday highs as they have turned cautious of rising Coronavirus cases impacting the pace of nascent economic recovery, analysts said.

Seven of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty Media index's 0.5 per cent fall. Nifty Auto, Financial Services, Metal and Consumer Durables indices were also trading lower.

On the other hand, FMCG, IT, Private Bank, Healthcare and Oil & Gas shares were witnessing buying interest.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing a mild buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes rose around 0.2 per cent each.

Among the individual shares, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Titan Company rose as much as 3.48 per cent to hit record high of Rs 2,687 on the BSE after the company reported strong December quarter growth update across verticals post market hours on Thursday. Titan's jewellery business rose 37 per cent in December quarter year-on-year (Yo-Y) and company added 14 stores to achieve total store count of 428 stores, the Bangalore-based company said in a stock exchange filing.

Grasim Industries was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 4.2 per cent to Rs 1,793. ONGC, Tata Consumer Products, Hindalco, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries, Shree Cements, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India and Divi's Labs also rose between 1-3 per cent.

On the flipside, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto and Cipla were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,991 shares were advancing while 1,341 were declining on the BSE.

Tags

Abhishek Vasudev Sensex Nifty Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex, Nifty Resume Upmove After A Day's Pause Led By Reliance, ICICI Bank

Sensex, Nifty Resume Upmove After A Day's Pause Led By Reliance, ICICI Bank

Finance Minister Reviews PSB's Readiness To Tackle Omicron-induced Disruption

TCS To Drive Next Phase of Passport Seva Program

Government To Revise FDI Policy To Facilitate LIC Disinvestment

Airtel Not To Opt For Converting Interest On Dues To Equity

Macrotech Developers Shares Climb 3.23% After Robust Q3 Sales Bookings Data

B2B Payments App Rupifi Raises $ 25 million From Bessemer, Tiger Global, Others

Shiprocket To Acquire 75% Stake In Wigzo Tech

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

Lupin Launches Covid-19 Drug Molnulup In India

Lupin Launches Covid-19 Drug Molnulup In India

Apple CEO's Salary Totalled US$ 98.7 Million In 2021: Reports

Apple CEO's Salary Totalled US$ 98.7 Million In 2021: Reports

Distribution Association Ends Agitation Against Colgate-Palmolive After Talks

Distribution Association Ends Agitation Against Colgate-Palmolive After Talks

We Want To Serve India From India, Says Microsoft’s Anant Maheshwari

We Want To Serve India From India, Says Microsoft’s Anant Maheshwari

Read More from Outlook

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation. Irrespective of the fame attained by an artiste, this needs neither recedes nor diminishes.

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

Dr Swapneil Parikh / The Covid-19 pandemic exposed India’s stark inequalities like never before. All of us lived through the coronavirus pandemic, but some lived a very different pandemic from others.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Ajay Bagga / While 2022 is likely to be a mixed bag of events, the outlook for India is positive based on real estate and equity markets, but may be tempered by high commodity and fuel prices

Advertisement