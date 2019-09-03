Sensex Tanks 590 Points As GDP Growth Hits 6-Year Low

The benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty slumped on Tuesday after the government data on Friday reported 5 per cent GDP growth during the first fiscal quarter of April to June.

At 2:30pm, the BSE S&P Sensex was down 519 points or 1.39 per cent to 36,816.75 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 150 points or 1.36 per cent to 10,872.85.

At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices except for Nifty IT and pharma were in the red.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE barometer ended 263.86 points, or 0.71 per cent, higher at 37,332.79, while the Nifty rose 74.95 points, or 0.68 per cent, to close at 11,023.25.

Financial markets remained closed on Monday on account of 'Ganesh Chaturthi'.

According to traders, market sentiment took a hit on account of weak macroeconomic data releases and double-digit decline in auto sales in August as the sector continued to reel under one of the worst slowdowns in its history.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Korea and Japan were trading on a weak note in their respective late morning sessions after the US and China on Sunday put in place their latest tariff increases on each other's goods.

