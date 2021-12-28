Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sebi To Tighten IPO Proceeds Utilisation Norms, amend Various Other Regulations

Amendments will also be effected to cap the number of shares that can be offered by selling shareholders and to increase the lock-in period for shares subscribed by anchor investors.

Sebi To Tighten IPO Proceeds Utilisation Norms, amend Various Other Regulations

Trending

Sebi To Tighten IPO Proceeds Utilisation Norms, amend Various Other Regulations
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T20:41:49+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 8:41 pm

Markets watchdog Sebi on Tuesday decided to tighten norms for utilisation of IPO proceeds by companies, introduce special situation funds to invest only in stressed assets and amend various regulations, including those on mutual funds and settlement proceedings.

The board of Sebi, which met on Tuesday, also gave its nod for amending Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) regulations and introducing a provision for appointment or re-appointment of any person, including as a Managing Director or a Whole Time Director or a Manager, who was earlier rejected by the shareholders at a general meeting.

Once the amended norms are in place, such appointments or re-appointments can only be done with the prior approval of the shareholders.

Amid a flurry of Initial Public Offers (IPOs) hitting the market this year and many more expected in 2022, the watchdog has decided to tighten the norms, including restricting the quantum of issue proceeds a company can use for unidentified inorganic growth.

Amendments will also be effected to cap the number of shares that can be offered by selling shareholders and to increase the lock-in period for shares subscribed by anchor investors.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

The latest decisions also assume significance against the backdrop of many new-age companies raising funds or seeking to mop up money through initial share sales.

Sebi Chairperson Ajay Tyagi asserted that the regulator has no intention to control the prices of IPOs in any manner.

"Price discovery is a function of the market and that is how it works globally as well," he said at a media briefing after the board meeting.

In a raft of measures, the regulator approved the introduction of Special Situation Funds (SSFs) that will invest only in stressed assets.

SSFs will be introduced as a sub-category under Category I Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

In a release after the board meeting, Sebi said SSFs will "invest only in stressed assets" such as stressed loans available for acquisition in terms of the RBI norms or as part of a resolution plan approved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

These funds will also invest in security receipts issued by Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs), securities of companies in distress and any other "asset/security as may be prescribed by the board from time to time".

In a move to further safeguard the interest of mutual fund investors, Sebi has decided to mandate trustees of mutual funds to obtain the consent of unit holders when the majority of trustees decide to wind up a scheme.

As part of amending the mutual fund regulations, the watchdog will make it mandatory for the funds to follow Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) from the 2023-24 financial year onwards.

Further, the time period for filing settlement applications by entities will be made 60 days from the date of receipt of the show cause notice or a supplementary notice, whichever is earlier. This is part of rationalising the norms governing settlement proceedings.

To enhance the role of KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs), the regulator has decided to make them responsible to carry out independent validation of the KYC records uploaded onto their system by the Registered Intermediary (RI).

Besides, such agencies will have to maintain an audit trail of the upload/modification/download with respect to KYC records of clients.

The markets watchdog has also decided to relax pricing norms and lock-in requirements to make it easier for companies to raise funds through preferential allotment of shares.

On changes in the issue structure of an IPO, Yash Ashar, Partner & Head of Capital Markets at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said the amendments could have a long term impact.

These amendments are mainly a reaction to several IPOs earlier this year and follow after consultation papers issued by Sebi, he noted.

"The regulator could have prescribed additional and more detailed continuous disclosures and monitoring keeping in mind existing requirements, including shareholder approval for proposed acquisitions. These changes may impact plans of issuers planning to list on Indian stock exchanges," Ashar said.

Tags

PTI SEBI IPO IPO Proceeds Norms Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Mutual Funds Houses Should Not Invest In Crypto Till The Law Comes: Sebi Chairman

Mutual Funds Houses Should Not Invest In Crypto Till The Law Comes: Sebi Chairman

Funding Alert: MetaMap Raises Series B, Annapurna Finance Bags Rs 260 Crore

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Fall More Than 3%; CoinswitchKuber Claims 3500% Rise In Transactions in 2021

Banking Fraud Cases Involving Rs 36,342 Crore Reported During H1 FY2022: RBI

Can fintech companies make rural India digitally savvy?

RBL Crisis: What It Means For The Bank’s Customers?

Yearender 2021: More Than 80% Rise In Crypto Scams In 2021, Says Report

How Binance Has Increased Its Global Footprint Amid Controversies

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

The Art Of Managing A Portfolio: Here Are 3 Steps That You Should Know

The Art Of Managing A Portfolio: Here Are 3 Steps That You Should Know

Asian Paints, NTPC, Titan Gain As Sensex Ends Higher, Rupee Surges 34 Paise

Asian Paints, NTPC, Titan Gain As Sensex Ends Higher, Rupee Surges 34 Paise

India's Real GDP To Maintain 9% Growth Rate In FY2022, FY2023: Report

India's Real GDP To Maintain 9% Growth Rate In FY2022, FY2023: Report

5G Services To Launch In Metros, Select Cities In 2022: DoT

5G Services To Launch In Metros, Select Cities In 2022: DoT

Read More from Outlook

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Seema Guha / Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, Suresh Kumar over the open call for violence against Muslims in an event in Haridwar.

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Outlook Web Desk / The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday sounded a yellow alert and ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Mohammed Shami Fifer Rocks South Africa

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Mohammed Shami Fifer Rocks South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave IND Day 1 honours on Sunday and Monday was rained off.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement