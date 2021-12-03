Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

SC Rejects Review Plea Of Upholding Arbitral Award To Anil Ambani Group Firm

The apex court on September 9 had upheld the 2017 arbitration award enforceable against DMRC and said there was a disturbing tendency of courts setting aside arbitral awards.

SC Rejects Review Plea Of Upholding Arbitral Award To Anil Ambani Group Firm

Trending

SC Rejects Review Plea Of Upholding Arbitral Award To Anil Ambani Group Firm
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T08:42:48+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 8:42 am

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea filed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) seeking review of its judgment which upheld the 2017 arbitration award of around Rs 4,600 crore in favour of Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary, Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL), enforceable against it.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat said no case for review is made out.

"We have gone through the review petitions and the connected papers filed therewith. In our opinion, no case for review of the order is made out. The review petitions are dismissed. Pending application(s), if any, shall stand disposed of," the bench in its November 23 order said.

The apex court on September 9 had upheld the 2017 arbitration award enforceable against DMRC and said there was a disturbing tendency of courts setting aside arbitral awards.

The top court had quashed the Delhi High Court order that had set aside the arbitration award in favour of DAMEPL which had pulled out from running the Airport Express metro line over safety issues.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

As per Reliance Infrastructure's latest annual report, the award is worth around $632 million (over Rs 4,600 crore) including the interest.

The apex court had refused to agree with the High Court's view that the issue of the CMRS (Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety) certificate being dealt with separately has a bearing on the Tribunal's determination of the validity of the termination notice.

"The members of the Arbitral Tribunal, nominated in accordance with the agreed procedure between the parties, are engineers and their award is not meant to be scrutinised in the same manner as one prepared by legally trained minds. In any event, it cannot be said that the view of the Tribunal is perverse.

"Therefore, we do not concur with the High Court's opinion that the award of the Tribunal on the legality of the termination notice is vitiated due to the vice of perversity," it had said.

The apex court had said the conclusion of the division bench of the high court that the award of the Arbitral Tribunal suffers from patent illegality and shocks the conscience of the court is held to be "erroneous".

The arbitral tribunal in its May 2017 award had accepted DAMEPL's claim that the running of operations on the line was not viable due to structural defects in the viaduct through which the train would run.

The decision by a division bench had come on DMRC appeal against a single judge order of March 6 last year upholding the arbitral award in DAMEPL's favour.

The concession agreement between the two was signed on August 25, 2008. Under the agreement, DMRC was to carry out the civil works, excluding at the depot, and the balance, including the project system works, were to be executed by DAMEPL, a joint venture of Rinfra and a Spanish construction company -- Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles -- with a shareholding of 95 and five per cent respectively.

The Airport Express line was commissioned on February 23, 2011 after an investment of over Rs 2,885 crore, funded by the DAMEPL promoters' fund, banks and financial institutions.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Anil Ambani Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd Reliance Infrastructure Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Government Of India May Recognise Crypto As Asset, Bitcoin Falls

Government Of India May Recognise Crypto As Asset, Bitcoin Falls

Meta's (Formerly Facebook) India Revenue Up 16% To Rs 1,485 Crore In FY21

Stocks To Buy Today: DCB Bank, Tata Power, ABB India, More Can Give Good Profit

Is The Demand For An Affordable Housing Gradually Waning In India?

Will Any Upcoming Cryptocurrency Regulation Affect NFTs In India?

Planning To Invest In Fixed Deposits? Here Is What You Need To Know

Short, Mid-Term Demand Will Be Hit If There Is A Third Wave, Says ASSOCHAM Head

Euro Version of Shiba Inu Creates Record, Jumps 25,000% in Single Day

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Ends 777 Points Higher. HDFC, PowerGrid Among Top Gainers

Sensex Ends 777 Points Higher. HDFC, PowerGrid Among Top Gainers

Rising Input Costs Would Put Pressure Cement Prices To An All-Time High: CRISIL

Rising Input Costs Would Put Pressure Cement Prices To An All-Time High: CRISIL

Omicron Coin: All You Need To Know About the Covid Variant Namesake

Omicron Coin: All You Need To Know About the Covid Variant Namesake

Ola To Get Listed In First Half Of 2022: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola To Get Listed In First Half Of 2022: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Read More from Outlook

Analysis | Mamata Banerjee Dismissing UPA Shows TMC Is On Mission To Rob Congress Of Its Allies

Analysis | Mamata Banerjee Dismissing UPA Shows TMC Is On Mission To Rob Congress Of Its Allies

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / On one hand, Mamata Banerjee's TMC has a rapport with parties like NCP and Shiv Sena, while also maintaining friendly relation with the Samajwadi Party in UP.

Mamata Banerjee In Mumbai: Growing NCP-Sena Ties Leave Congress In The Lurch

Mamata Banerjee In Mumbai: Growing NCP-Sena Ties Leave Congress In The Lurch

Haima Deshpande / West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee left out the Congress from a meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut in Mumbai.

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Toss Delayed; Injuries Galore

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Toss Delayed; Injuries Galore

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand clinched a morale-boosting draw in the first Test in Kanpur. Can India win the two-match series in Mumbai?

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: How Congress Is Trying To Keep Warring Factions Happy

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: How Congress Is Trying To Keep Warring Factions Happy

Tabeenah Anjum / Following the tussle between Sachin Pilot and chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress had dissolved all district and block committees after the former was removed as deputy chief minister and as the party president in July 2020.

Advertisement