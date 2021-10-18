Rupee Slips 9 Paise At 73.75 Against Dollar After Dussehra Break

Rupee fell 9 paise to close at 73.35 against the dollar as global crude oil prices soared on a rising trajectory and the dollar strengthened against key rivals in overseas markets.

It oscillated between 75.24 to 75.38 against the dollar during trade hours at the interbank foreign exchange market. On Thursday, before closing for the Dussehra weekend, it had settled at 75.26

Trading volume remained light following the festive weekend. Rupee, however, suffered due to unoptimistic trade deficit data. India's trade deficit widened to $22.6 billion in September, as per data revealed on October 14.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.19 per cent at 94.12.

Brent crude futures, soared 1.11 per cent to USD 85.80/barrel.

BSE Sensex rose 459.59 points or 0.75 per cent to close the day at 61,765.59. The NSE Nifty rose 138.50 points or 0.76 points to close the day at 18,477.05 points