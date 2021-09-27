Rupee Falls 15 Paise To Close At 73.83 Against The US Dollar

Rupee fell by 15 paise to close at 73.83 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as a stronger greenback against key rivals and a spurt in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment. Additionally, multiple bouts of volatility in domestic equities and mixed cues from global financial markets managed to put the rupee under more pressure.

The local currency opened at 73.70 against the dollar and slid to an intra-day low of 73.84 against the dollar towards the fag-end of the session today. Briefly, it had ventured into the positive territory, touching an intra-day high of 73.60. On Friday, it fell by 4 paise to close at 73.68 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.11 per cent to 93.42.

Brent future rose 1.29 per cent to $78.23/barrel.

BSE Sensex ended marginally higher by 29.41 points or 0.05 per cent higher at 60,077.88. NSE Nifty closed at 1.90 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 17,855.10.