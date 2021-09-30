Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Rupee has lost a combined 59 paise in the last five trading sessions

Rupee Slumps For The Fifth Consecutive Day, Closes 9 Paise Lower at 74.23
2021-09-30T16:39:40+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 4:39 pm

Rupee fell for the fifth straight session as it went down by 9 paise to close at 74.23 against the US dollar. This was amid risk-averse sentiments and foreign fund outflows. 

The local currency opened lower at 74.28 against the dollar on Thursday compared to its previous close of 74.14. It was oscillating in the range of 74.18 to 74.36 against the dollar during trading hours today before closing at 74.23 against the dollar. 

It has lost a combined 59 paise in the last five trading sessions. 

Analysts told news agency PTI that investors were also exercising certain caution ahead of the release of the month-end economic data. 

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05 per cent to 94.29.

BSE Sensex ended 0.48 per cent or 286.91 points lower at 59,126.36. NSE Nifty declined 93.15 points or 0.53 per cent to close at 17,618.15.

Outlook Business Team rupee Rupee vs Dollar Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Nifty Business
